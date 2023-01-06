×
They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Recapping the buzziest cultural trends of 2022, and what (and who) everyone will be talking about in the year ahead.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Plus Icon
Nepo babies, Barbiecore, Taylor Swift's tour and more: a look at the year ahead.
Nepo babies, Barbiecore, Taylor Swift's tour and more: a look at the year ahead. Photos by BFA.com, WWD, Getty Images, Mega Agency, and Variety.

2022: What a weird year, indeed. 

It was the year we discovered the term “nepo babies” (and debated their validity), the year we passed time on Wordle and the year we debated if Harry Styles really did spit on Chris Pine in Venice (something that certainly was not on WWD’s 2022 Bingo card). Celebs and fashion folk alike rallied around crypto only to have it blow up in their faces, and many users debated leaving Twitter after Elon Musk’s rocky acquisition of the social media platform.

It’s hard to imagine a time when we weren’t aware of Julia Fox and her penchant for a barely there fit, yet it was only in early 2022 when the “Uncut Gems” actress exploded onto the scene by way of now-disgraced Kanye West. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s brief romance was the Met Gala grand finale, Bennifer made their status official last summer and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their son to the world, already the coolest nepo baby of the next gen. 

The fashion trends were dominated by BarbieCore and Miu Miu’s ultra miniskirt, and Style’s ‘70s-tinged Love on Tour owned the concert scene. The lust for travel proved truly endless, with people eager to decamp to beloved vacation destinations near and far after two pandemic summers.

So where will the year ahead find everyone? Well, for starters, Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour is already promised to be the hardest concert ticket (aka, social post) to obtain of the year. Rihanna fans are hopeful that a new album is imminent, especially as the singer is set to headline the Super Bowl half-time show. Next week will see the return of the Golden Globes (will the celebrities turn out?) and, the following week, the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, back in person for the first time since COVID-19.

It’s poised to be the year of Margot Robbie yet again, with the release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film this summer. Halle Bailey will make her debut as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” in May and “Magic Mike” fever will hit one last time with the third installment, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” out in theaters Feb. 10.

Looking ahead, King Charles III will be crowned in May, royal family news that they hope is less dramatic than that of late. But first, Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir “Spare” will be released on Tuesday and is already generating loads of mudslinging by the prince with allegations ranging from physical assault by his brother Prince William to general cold-heartedness from his family.

And perhaps in 2023 everyone will finally stop trying to order TikTok-trendy Negroni Sbagliatos, especially after Laura Dern bravely admitted the drink is actually not very good. 

What hot take will be next? What will become of Twitter? Will “Barbie” costar Ryan Gosling be the perfect Ken Doll?

A new year and lots of new faces, places and trends ahead!

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are the perfect Barbie dolls on the set of their new movie. They were seen skating around Venice joking round as they filmed a fun scene. 27 Jun 2022 Pictured: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA872880_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the set of “Barbie.” Snorlax / MEGA
