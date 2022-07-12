How to Watch the 2022 Emmy Nominated TV Shows

The Television Academy released the list of nominees for the 2022 Emmy Awards on Tuesday, with many long-beloved shows and some newer entrants racking up a range of nominations.

HBO led the pack with the most nominations for its projects like “Euphoria,” “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and others, while Netflix followed with “Stranger Things,” “Ozark” and “Squid Game.”

The 2022 Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 12 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. The awards show will be available to livestream on the Peacock network.

Here, WWD rounds up a guide to how to watch all of the 2022 Emmy-nominated TV shows and limited series. Read on for more.

Drama Series

Sydney Sweeney in “Euphoria” season two. Courtesy of HBO

“Better Call Saul”

Stream on AMC+ or Netflix

The spin-off to “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is a prequel that tells the story of Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, who is a lawyer and con artist who becomes Saul Goodman. The series is airing its sixth season.

“Euphoria”

Stream on HBO Max

Teen drama “Euphoria” returned in January for its second season after becoming an instant hit after its 2019 debut with its captivating storyline, trendy fashion and graphic beauty looks. The series’ stars, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, received acting nominations as well.

“Ozark”

Stream on Netflix

“Ozark” aired its fourth and final season this year, concluding the story of the Byrde family and their ties with the Mexican drug cartel. Stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner also received Emmy nominations.

“Severance”

Stream on Apple TV+

Directed and produced by Ben Stiller, “Severance” debuted in February telling the story of a group of employees who undergo a severance treatment, which is a surgical procedure that divides a person’s memories between their work and personal lives. Series stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken all received Emmy nominations.

“Squid Game”

Stream on Netflix

Korean thriller “Squid Games” broke records when it debuted on Netflix this fall, making it the streaming service’s most-watched show with more than 1.6 billion hours viewed when it debuted. Stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeoung-su and Lee You-mi all received acting nominations as well.

“Stranger Things”

Stream on Netflix

After a nearly three-year hiatus, “Stranger Things” returned with its fourth season in May, reuniting the children of Hawkins, Indiana as they face an even greater threat in the Upside Down.

“Succession”

Stream on HBO Max

“Succession” was the most-nominated show in 2022 for the drama’s third season centering on the Roy family and their family-run media conglomerate. Acting nominations also went to Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith-Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as several guest acting nominations.

“Yellowjackets”

Watch on Showtime

“Yellowjackets” debuted its first season this fall, telling the story of four high school girl soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. Actresses Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci received acting nominations.

Comedy

A still from “Ted Lasso.” Courtesy of Apple TV+

“Abbott Elementary”

Watch on ABC

The mockumentary style sitcom, which debuted its first season in January, follows a group of teachers at a Philadelphia public school. Series creator Quinta Brunson received three Emmy nominations for the TV show.

“Barry”

Stream on HBO Max

Dark comedy “Barry” aired its third season this April, continuing the story of the titular hitman who tries to leave behind his past life to pursue acting. Bill Hader, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler all received Emmy acting nominations for their roles in the TV show.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Stream on HBO Max

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” returned to HBO this year with its 11th season. The show also received nominations for Bill Hader for guest actor and for Outstanding Cast for a Comedy Series.

“Hacks”

Stream on HBO Max

Comedy series “Hacks” aired its second season this May, continuing the story of the dark mentorship between a legendary comedian, played by Jean Smart, and her young writer, played by Hannah Einbinder. Both actresses received nominations for their roles.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Stream on Amazon Prime Video

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub received nominations for their roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which aired its fourth season in February.

“Only Murders in the Building”

Stream on Hulu

Murder mystery “Only Murders in the Building” just released its second season last month after debuting last summer. Leads Steve Martin and Martin Short received Emmy nominations for their roles.

“Ted Lasso”

Stream on Apple TV+

Comedy “Ted Lasso” received several acting nominations for its second season that debuted last fall. Nominations went to Jason Sudeikis, Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham and many others.

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Watch on FX

The mockumentary style TV show that follows the lives of four vampires in Staten Island aired its third season this fall and returns for its fourth on Tuesday.

Limited Series

Lily James as Pamela Anderson in “Pam & Tommy.” Courtesy of Hulu

“Dopesick”

Stream on Hulu

Based on the nonfiction book, “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America,” “Dopesick” focuses on the country’s struggle with opioid addiction. Series leads Michael Keaton, Kaitlyn Dever, Mare Winningham, Will Poulter, Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg received acting nominations for their roles.

“The Dropout”

Stream on Hulu

Amanda Seyfried starred in “The Dropout,” a dramatized retelling of the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, a failed blood testing start-up, which debuted this March. Seyfried received an acting nomination for her role.

“Inventing Anna”

Stream on Netflix

Inspired by the true story of convicted scammer Anna Sorokin (also known as Anna Delvey), “Inventing Anna” debuted this February. Julia Garner, who played Sorokin, received an Emmy nomination for her role.

“Pam and Tommy”

Stream on Hulu

“Pam and Tommy” debuted this February, telling a dramatized version of the marriage and sex tape scandal of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan received acting nominations for their roles.

“The White Lotus”

Stream on HBO Max

Last summer’s hit dark comedy “The White Lotus” received several acting nominations, including for Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Murray Bartlett and more.