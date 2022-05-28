×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Fashion

Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: AmfAR Returns With Brides, De Niro and Big Buys

Three Provence Hotels That Take You From Rolling Vineyards to Glam Cannes

Reviving a vineyard, revamping a village or revving up the glamour is what these hotels are about.

Crillon Le Brave Hotel
The pool at the Crillon Le Brave Hotel in Provence. Matthieu Salvaing/Courtesy of Crillon Le Brave

When a touch of Provence at home is no longer enough, the fashion set decamp southward — for pleasure and profit.

Known for the diversity of its landscapes that go from rolling verdant hills and ageless olive groves to pine forests perched on rocky terrains and endless lavender fields, this region of Southern France stretches from the Alps to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Here are three hotels to stay in while sampling the myriad pleasures of Provence.

Crillon le Brave

Less a hotel than an idealized Provencal locale, Crillon le Brave is away from the tourist track around Southern France. Complete with charming houses and grandiose vistas over the sweeping countryside, this five-star retreat was acquired in 2017 by the Pariente family, led by French entrepreneur Rodolphe, founder of high-street label Naf Naf.

Related Galleries

They turned what was a charming 12th-century village into a glamorous destination decorated by Charles Zana, with an outdoor pool and the restaurant’s seasonal treats highlighting the mouth-watering produce of Southern France reworked by chef Adrien Brunet. As a final lure: its spa, nestled under the stone arches of the former stables, offers treatments developed with fashion-favorite natural skin care brand Tata Harper.

Hôtel Crillon le Brave
Place de l’Eglise, 84410 Crillon-le-Brave

Domaine de Fontenille
Domaine de Fontenille YANN DERET

Domaine de Fontenille

What is the perfect second act for a former fashion chief executive officer and a Parisian art dealer? A vineyard was what Frédéric Biousse, who led high-street brand Comptoir des Cotonniers and accessible luxury group SMCP, and Guillaume Foucher were looking for. And they had settled on Tuscany. But after visiting Fontenille, located just 25 minutes outside the Southern French city of Aix-en-Provence, they were sold on the 85-acre property with its Bastide house.

Instead of keeping it to themselves, they turned it into the four-star Domaine de Fontenille hotel. Imagine a 19-room chic-beyond-belief late 17th-century country house with claw-foot bathtubs and rooms filled with artwork — the pair previously owned the Galerie Particulière art gallery in Paris — set in the middle of a park the size of seven soccer pitches lined with cypress, olive trees and lavender everywhere.

For those who can’t just practice Meridional farniente (from Italian far niente, or “doing nothing”) all day long, Fontenille also has an art center with a summer programming of concerts, open-air cinema nights and contemporary art exhibitions.

The proprietors are \working to up the property’s winemaking credentials by going organic. The rosé, with its apricot and dried fruit notes, is said to be an immediate shortcut to summer.

Domaine de Fontenille
Route de Roquefraiche, 84360 Lauris

Grand Hôtel Cannes
Grand Hôtel Cannes FLAVIAN COUVREUR

 

Grand Hôtel Cannes

If you want to feel like a star beyond the two weeks of the Cannes Film Festival, look no further than the Grand Hôtel Cannes. Built in 1863, at the same time as the Croisette, this 75-room grande dame reopened after a six-month renovation under the Mondrian hospitality label. The interiors imagined by architectural practice Humbert & Poyet have a subtle Art Deco flair, its 50,000-square-foot garden is an ideal place to kick back, but the hotel’s crowning jewel is without a doubt its private beach.

With a restaurant and pontoon that stretches directly into the bay, “Hyde Beach” is perfect for diving into the water or the on-deck menu imagined by Michelin-starred chef Stéphanie Le Quellec.

Le Grand Hôtel Cannes
45 Bd de la Croisette, 06400 Cannes

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Rolling Hills to Glam Cannes: Three

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad