WWD’s Ultimate Guide to Alfresco Dining

Alfresco dining was a godsend during the pandemic — and remains a good idea any time the weather is pleasant. Restaurants in popular destinations for the fashion crowd keep upping the “wow” factor, planting themselves in scenic gardens, on the edge of gorgeous waters, smack in the middle of hip neighborhoods, or on rooftops with panoramic views.

Here, WWD Weekend’s inaugural Ultimate Guide, this version dedicated to dining in the great outdoors.

LOS ANGELES

LA Cha Cha Chá

812 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, 90013

THE SETTING: This Mexico City transplant overseen by executive chef Paco Moran sits in the heart of the Arts District. Don’t miss the discreet entrance across from Hauser & Wirth: it’s worth the pursuit. Through the door and up the stairs, guests are quickly transported into a buzzy, sprawling rooftop with a stellar view. Surrounded by lush greenery — amid twinkling lights when the sun sets — there’s no better spot in the city to sip tequila while enjoying the open air.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The tuna tostadas, paired with the classic mezcalita, if you’re a fan of mezcal, or the spicy pineapple margarita.

REMEMBER TO: Save room for dessert and order the arroz con leche.

LA Cha Cha Chá Courtesy of LA Cha Cha Chá/Wonho Frank Lee

Nobu Malibu

22706 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California 90265

THE SETTING: It was in 2012 that Nobu Matsuhisa opened the sushi hotspot’s oceanfront location on the PCH, which quickly became a popular hangout. More than a decade later, it’s still all the rage. Nobu in Malibu is where to see and be seen in L.A. Some visit for power lunches, others for the Instagram snaps. But they all return for the delicious dishes, which have stayed consistent through the years.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, crispy wagyu tacos and black cod with miso.

FAMOUS GUESTS: A who’s who of Hollywood names: agents and their A-list clients, the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Hailey and Justin Bieber, Bella Hadid; tech entrepreneurs; sports stars, and your little sister’s favorite TikTok posse.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: The cozy outdoor couches overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

REMEMBER TO: Savor the scenic view.

The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel

9641 Sunset Boulevard, Beverly Hills, 90210

THE SETTING: Opened in 1941 in Beverly Hills’ “Pink Palace,” The Polo Lounge has hosted generations of Hollywood, from Charlie Chaplin and Marlene Dietrich to Beyonce and Jay-Z. There’s indoor seating, but you want to sit outside with the power lunch crowd on the pepper tree and bougainvillia-filled patio where celebrity spotting is almost a given any day of the week. In 2014, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Elton John and others led an entertainment-industry boycott of the Dorchester-owned property when its owner, the sultan of Brunei, imposed Shariah law in his country, making gay sex and adultery punishable by stoning. That emptied out the hotspot for a couple of years, but VIPs have returned in full force.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The McCarthy salad ($44), the restaurant’s finely chopped version of a Cobb, and the tortilla soup ($22).

FAMOUS GUESTS: Everyone from power brokers Bryan Lourd, Lorne Michaels and Katzenberg to a who’s who of Hollywood including Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Miley Cyrus and Leonardo DiCaprio

REMEMBER TO: Check out the live music at happy hour; you never know when Jimmy Fallon or someone else may join in.

The Polo Lounge

NEW YORK CITY

Le Dive

37 Canal Street, New York 10002

THE SETTING: It’s impossible to mention alfresco dining in New York City without centering on Le Dive. The relative newcomer was instantly the place to be last summer, due to its French-inspired corner location and ample outdoor space. Now that the weather has turned nice, the streets it sits on in Dimes Square are closed to traffic and taken over with even more tables, chairs, and the coolest looking downtowners you can imagine.

BE SURE TO ORDER: A glass of orange wine, roasted oysters — and a side of fries, of course.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Pretty much all of the fashion industry has popped by at one point or another.

REMEMBER TO: Look both ways for the skateboarders that flood the area — just downtown things, you know how it goes.

Le Dive in New York City, modeled after a French bar. Teddy Wolff/Courtesy

THE HAMPTONS



The Crow’s Nest

4 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk, New York 11954

THE SETTING: Each summer, this seasonal Montauk hotspot beckons the fashion crowd out to Long Island’s East End. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, part of a laid-back hotel owned by Sean MacPherson, overlooks Lake Montauk and sets the summertime scene with fire pits, fairy lights, and outdoor tables situated underneath pergolas on the lawn. Start with drinks at the beach bar while you wait for your table; indoor seating, surrounded by windows, is similarly striking.



BE SURE TO ORDER: Any of the local seafood options — you can’t go wrong.



FAMOUS GUESTS: If they’re out east during the summer, there’s a good chance you’ll see them here.

LONDON

The Maine Mayfair

6 Medici Courtyard, London W1S 1JY

THE SETTING: Just off New Bond Street is The Maine Mayfair from Canadian restaurateur Joey Ghazal, which has become the home for fashion industry dinners and parties. The venue had a 55-million-pound renovation in 2018 and has quietly become the easy go-to restaurant that always turns into a disco night.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Prawns in olive oil, celeriac and cauliflower steak, spicy shrimp linguine and the crème brûlée for dessert.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Riccardo Tisci, Charles Jeffrey, Lila Campbell, Han Chong, Amanda Lepore, and Boy George.

The Maine Mayfair Chris Terry

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: During summer days the best seat is out in the front of the restaurant that resembles a Mexican beach hut and by night time, it’s all about the burlesque interiors down in the basement with the velvet chairs and printed wallpapers.

REMEMBER TO: Check out he light teal-tiled bathrooms which have become an Instagram sensation with seats surrounding the sinks outside.

Towpath Cafe

42 De Beauvoir Crescent, London N1 5RY

THE SETTING: What seems to be a temporary setup by Regent’s Canal in East London turns out to be one of the most sought-after outdoor dining locations among the local fashion community. Around the corner from Simone Rocha’s studio, Towpath Cafe offers simple and healthy dining options throughout the day. The menu is written on a chalkboard. It’s a great spot to relax while looking at familiar faces passing by on foot or on two wheels.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Grilled cheese sandwich with quince jam, watermelon salad with feta and mint, roast squash with braised lentils, and asparagus with beans and peas.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Alexa Chung, Jack Guinness, and almost all East London-based fashion designers and actors.

REMEMBER TO: Check out the weekend markets nearby — Broadway Market on a Saturday, Colombia Flower Market on a Sunday.

Towpath Towpath website

Scott’s

20 Mount Street, London W1K 2HE

THE SETTING: One of the most legendary seafood restaurants in London. The outdoor dining area is an arena of who is who getting paparazzi attention. Nigella Lawson was famously caught being choked by her ex-husband Charles Saatchi at the very spot back in 2013. The two soon filed for divorce after the images were published in British tabloids. Since then the spot has returned to a quieter place for affluent eaters to celebrate key anniversaries while showing off their most recent luxury purchases.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The seafood platters, octopus carpaccio, pan-fried skate wing, shellfish tortelloni with sauce Américaine.

Scott’s restaurant, Mount Street, Mayfair UCG/Universal Images Group via G

FAMOUS GUESTS: Sarah Ferguson, Kate Moss, Liz Hurley, Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall, Rod Stewart, Sabrina Elba, Emma Weymouth, Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Kate Beckinsale, Steven Spielberg, and Michael Fassbender.

REMEMBER TO: Check who is sitting next to you before you are about to gossip with your friends.

PARIS

Loulou

107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

THE SETTING: Tucked into Les Arts Decoratifs and extending out into the Tuileries, Loulou’s open-air tables let diners gaze at the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, the splendors of the garden and that magical Paris light. On a breezy summer evening, a fresh lemon and a bottle of fine Italian olive oil plopped on your table, it can feel like a getaway in the heart of the city.

BE SURE TO ORDER: White pizza with truffles, sea bass carpaccio, caprese salad.

Loulou restaurant in Paris offers views of the Louvre and the Tuileries. Courtesy of Loulou

Girafe and La Suite Girafe

1 Place du Trocadéro et du 11-Novembre, 75116 Paris

THE SETTING: Whether it’s in the main restaurant or from its La Suite Girafe offshoot on the ninth floor, there will always be an extra guest at any table of this 1930s-inflected restaurant in the Art Deco Palais de Chaillot — the Eiffel Tower.

BE SURE TO ORDER: A seafood platter to share, or the Obsiblue shrimp crudo with watermelon followed by the Dover sole. The millefeuille for dessert is a must.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, fresh off their surprise Las Vegas wedding, were spotted canoodling there last summer.

DID YOU KNOW? La Suite Girafe was previously the grace-and-favor apartment of the curator of the Museum of French Monuments, now part of the Cité de l’Architecture & du Patrimoine architectural heritage complex.

From La Suite Girafe, you can have a tête-à-tête with the Eiffel Tower. Romain Ricard

Bonnie

S/O Paris, 10 Rue Agrippa d’Aubigné, 75004 Paris

THE SETTING: Paris is at one’s feet from the terrace of Bonnie, the restaurant and club on the 15th and 16th floors of the SO/Paris hotel. From the Seine and the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand to the Eiffel Tower in the distance, this is a sweeping overview of the City of Light that’s mesmerizing any time of day — and well into the night, particularly if you stay on at the bar and club.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The American classics on the menu, from sharing plates of bite-sized lobster rolls and spicy beef tacos to a sizeable Caesar salad.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: The corner of the terrace offers the widest angle on the Parisian panorama at your feet.

REMEMBER TO: Visit the bathrooms as they too have grandiose views, with the Bastille column among the features you’ll be able to spot.

Bonnie offers a panorama of Paris from its Eastern side. Romain Ricard/Courtesy of Bonnie

Saint James Paris

5 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75116 Paris

THE SETTING: Paris is not short of grand houses but this one is a cut above the rest. Picture this: You’re pulling up on one of those sleepy streets in the tony 16th arrondissement in the west of Paris when suddenly the gates open and you find yourself in what can only be described as a small chateau. Signed by landscape architect Xavier de Chirac, the lush garden is the perfect spot to escape Paris for the duration of a meal.

Dine under the gazebo at the Saint James in Paris. Courtesy

BE SURE TO ORDER: There are plenty of easy-to-love summertime classics like a green gazpacho made from vegetables grown in the Île-de-France region around Paris, a Caesar salad or a poultry pie, but you might want to dip into the repertoire of Michel-starred chef Julien Dumas, who also helms the hotel’s Bellefeuille gastronomic restaurant, for a fish escabeche or the spatchcocked duck dish.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Under the gazebo or on the edge of the garden.

REMEMBER TO: Book for the evenings, thankfully long in summer, as the lunch service is only open to hotel residents and club members.

PROVENCE

Oustau de Baumanière

Mas de Baumanière, 13520 Les Baux-de-Provence, France

Royalty – ruling or from Hollywood – have patronized Baumanière in Provence. Virginie Ovessian/Courtesy of Baumanière

THE SETTING: This is Provence at its most picture-perfect. Imagine yourself sipping on a glass of rosé on the shaded terrace of this three-Michelin-starred restaurant, gazing at its aquamarine pool and waiting to dine as the sun paints the surrounding limestone cliffs in an ever-changing gradient. Nestled in the expansive Baumanière estate, which counts a five-star hotel and another noted restaurant, this is a haven in the foothills below the village of Les Baux-de-Provence known as the Val d’Enfer, or “Hell’s vale” in English, and immortalized by Jean Cocteau.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The “1987” all-vegetable menu of seasonal local produce is a must-try, but whatever you choose, you’re in safe hands with head chef Glenn Viel.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Queen Elizabeth II, Harry S. Truman, Humphrey Bogart, Pablo Picasso, Princess Grace of Monaco, Hugh Grant, Michelle and Barack Obama to name but a few.

REMEMBER TO: Take home a bottle of L’Affectif, the organic and biodynamic house wine imagined by proprietor Jean André Charial with grapes from the nearby Domaine de Lauzières. Red or rosé, that’s up to you.

COPENHAGEN

Apollo Bar

Nyhavn 2, 1051 København K

Apollo Bar

THE SETTING: Frederik Bille Brahe’s Apollo Bar sits right on Nyhavn, the 17th-century waterfront that was constructed by King Christian V of Denmark from 1670 to 1675. The restaurant has its own private courtyard with ivy crawling up the red brick building walls.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Pork rillettes and mustard cream, squid ink pasta and octopus soffrito, pikeperch sashimi with citrus and cucumber, and the butterscotch pot de creme for dessert.

FAMOUS GUESTS: It’s where jewelry designer Sophie Bille Brahe and Ganni often host launches and parties during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: The courtyard with the gray cobblestones in the summer and for private parties, there’s a special room connected to the kitchen that’s perfect for intimate birthdays and weddings.

REMEMBER TO: Always take a piece of sourdough bread with their famous whipped butter for the journey home if you’re staying nearby.

Rosforth & Rosforth

Knippelsbrogade 10, 1409 København K

Rosforth & Rosforth Courtesy of Rosforth & Rosforth

THE SETTING: Tucked under a bridge and sheltered from the elements by translucent curtains, this longtime restaurant supplier specializes in natural wine, offers tastings and tipples by the canal in the historic cultural district of Christianshavn. Across the canal is its sibling, the Den Vandrette wine bar and bistro, which offers small plates.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Fermented potato pancake, horseradish and peas; anchovies and lemon; Danish rhubarb, Swiss roll and chantilly at Den Vandrette.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Anything on the canal, or overlooking the water.

VENICE

Terrazza Danieli

4196, Riva degli Schiavoni, 30122 Venice, Italy

THE SETTING: A few steps from San Marco Square, overlooking the Grand Canal in Venice, there is the terrace restaurant Danieli. It’s part of the Hotel Danieli located in a majestic Venetian palazzo dating back to the 14th century. Led by chef Alberto Fol, the kitchen turns out to be an ideal mix between the local cuisine of the lagoon, seasonality and a touch of typical mountain herbs and aromas, dear to the chef.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Risotto selezione karor alle vongole, ragù di fasolari, spirulina (type of blue-green algae). Fillets of sole with lemon and capers, Sant’Erasmo spinach with anchovies

REMEMBER TO: Try the Rosso Danieli and Bellini cocktails. The first one was created for the 200th anniversary of Hotel Danieli in 2022, with gin and vermouth by the barman Roberto Naccari. The Bellini is offered only during the white peach season (from the end of May and during the whole summer) since it’s prepared with prosecco and white peach puree.

Terrazza Danieli Restaurant in Venice Fabrice Gallina/Courtesy of Hotel Danieli

TUSCANY

Paradis Hotel Pietrasanta

11, Piazza Francesco Crispi, 55045 Pietrasanta, Italy

THE SETTING: In the medieval town of Pietrasanta located along Versilia, in the Tuscan Riviera, you can find the Paradis Hotel. A 16th century building hosts the hotel, inside which there are precious marbles, statues and sculptures. The garden surrounding the building is called “Eden garden” and it was completely designed by the French architect Jean Mus. The kitchen, on the other hand, is a combination of the Italian cuisine of Alessio Bachini and the Parisian chef Alain Cirelli, who is also the mastermind of the entire project.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Gnocchi with turnip greens, mozzarella and tomato powder; Guinea fowl, seared breast, crispy thigh and agretti (salty green heirloom herb) and cardoncelli (mushrooms)

DID YOU KNOW?: Local and seasonal ingredients come directly from the Paradis Agricole eco-responsible farm located a few kilometers from the hotel. It extends over seven hectares and it’s already in 100 percent organic conversion.

Paradis Hotel Restaurant in Pietrasanta, Tuscany Courtesy of Paradis Hotel

ROME

La Terrazza

49, Via Ludovisi, 00187, Rome

THE SETTING: If you are looking for a view of the Eternal City away from the chaos, La Terrazza is the best choice. Part of the Hotel Eden, it obtained one Michelin star in 2017. The gourmet experience is overseen by Fabio Ciervo, executive chef, at the head of the brigade that offers top quality materials united by his inspiration from other cultures observed during his travels. In fact ,you can find French influences in the sauces, Spanish in the cooking techniques and obviously Italian from his motherland.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Spaghetti cacio and pepe (from Madagascar), scented with rosebuds; eel with herbal extract.

DID YOU KNOW?: The Jouin Manku studio took care of the interior design, creating a theatrical atmosphere with soft lights, with the glass wall frescoed by Philippe David and windows that open completely to favor the view of the panorama. The precious lacquered woods and elegant handmade furnishing enlighten the rich tradition of the Italian artisans.

La Terrazza restaurant in Rome. Hotel Photography srl/Courtesy of Hotel Eden

CAPRI

Il Geranio

8, Via Matteotti, 80073 Capri, Italy

THE SETTING: Exactly in front of the Faraglioni in Capri, surrounded by greenery, there is a place where you can taste the typical ingredients of the local cuisine together with fresh fish, seafood and carefully selected meat. Il Geranio is the right place to enjoy a dinner in a refined atmosphere with an amazing view.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Linguine with clams, sea truffles and courgette flowers with wine taken from the vast selection of both local and Italian or foreign wines

FAMOUS GUESTS: Ansel Elgort, Zoey Deutch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, among others.

REMEMBER TO: Walk along the famous garden of Augustus, which leads to one of the most famous streets of Capri, Via Krupp.

Il Geranio restaurant, Capri. Courtesy of Il Geranio

MONTENEGRO

Ćatovića Mlini

Morinj 85338, Montenegro

THE SETTING: Where to start? This transporting fish restaurant halfway between Herceg Novi and Porto Montenegro, tucked down a country lane and nestled amid verdant mountains, is part nature reserve, part fairy tale. Roomy tables rim the streams that once powered a centuries-old stone flour mill, the clear water now teeming with decorative fish and cute duck families. After feasting on shrimp cream soup and white fish baked in salt, you can stroll the garden and traverse its many bridges, marveling at the scenery.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Novak Djokovic, Gerard Butler and Ralph Fiennes have all posed with owner Lazar Ćatović.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Homemade prosciutto with cheese, octopus salad, fish baked in salt, and Boka cake for dessert.

Ćatovića Mlini restaurant in Montenegro. Courtesy Photo

ATHENS

Taverna 37

40 Apollonos Street, Vouliagmeni, Athens 16671, Greece

THE SETTING: Far from the hustle and bustle of central Athens, this beachfront eatery at The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens is a haven of tranquility with a stunning view of the glittering Saronic Gulf.



BE SURE TO ORDER: Chef Alexandros Koskinas is passionate about traditional Greek food. Must-have dishes include spetsofai with beef sausages; dolmadakia vine leaves stuffed with rice and herbs; hearty pork and chicken kontosouvli, and to finish, syrupy portokalopita orange cake. Koskinas prides himself on using the best local ingredients, from succulent aubergines to freshly caught scorpion fish, and has seen fellow Greek chefs flock back to Athens from international establishments, drawn by the capital’s thriving culinary scene. “There’s a real sense of innovation in the Athens food and drink scene now,” he says. “I’m proud to be contributing to that.”



FAMOUS GUESTS: A mainstay of the Athenian Riviera since the 1960s, the Astir Palace has welcomed the likes of Frank Sinatra, Maria Callas, Aristotle Onassis and Lady Gaga. The final guest before it closed for renovation in 2016 was President Barack Obama, on his last official visit to Greece.



REMEMBER TO: Bring a swimsuit. With your toes that close to the water, it will be hard to resist a dip.

The beachfront Taverna 37 restaurant at The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens. Rupert Peace/Courtesy of The Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

DUBAI

Nobu by the Beach

Atlantis The Royal, Crescent Road, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

THE SETTING: Luscious palm trees surround a lagoon style pool set against the beach and a view of Dubai’s sparkling skyline. Celebrity magnet chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s debut beach club concept at Dubai’s luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, piqued the interest of Beyoncé, who staged her Ivy Park Fashion Show at the new hotspot in January.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The menu is light at this beachside destination. Chef Nobu’s cult favorite black cod is on the menu served in baby lettuce cups, a fun bite-sized twist to the brand’s signature dish. Don’t miss the sea bass coconut ceviche served in a carved-out coconut, mini Wagyu beef sando with traditional Japanese dashi fries.

FAMOUS GUESTS: Jay Z, Rebel Wilson.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Grab a luxury poolside cabana with floating food and drinks, Nobu-branded amenities and even in-cabana spa services.

REMEMBER TO: Bring your swimsuit and relax at the pool where waiters serve an endless stream of frozen pops, fruit ceviche and mochi ice cream on rotation. (And keep in mind Dubai’s outdoor dining season is at its best from October to April when temperatures are pool perfect.)

At Dubai’s Nobu by the beach, the best seats are by the pool. Brandon Barré

SINGAPORE

The Halia

1 Cluny Road, Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, Singapore

THE SETTING: If feasting with your eyes on the lush vegetation of Singapore’s Botanic Gardens has left you peckish, take a break in the Ginger Garden. Amid the 250 species of the plants showing off their thriving foliage and flowers is The Halia, which owes its name to the Malay word for ginger. Sitting on its outdoor observation deck, you can take in the beauty of the gardens while tucking into dishes that nod to the city’s multicultural culinary heritage.

BE SURE TO ORDER: It would be a shame to visit a restaurant called “ginger” and not indulge in the many ways its namesake can be eaten. The lemongrass and ginger prawn salad will offer its bloom infused in a zingy dressing; the Singapore-style chili crab will be a sweet, tangy and zingy way to try one of the city’s specialty; and if you’re going for brunch, the beef rendang on toast is a fun fusion.

RECOMMENDED BY: Andrew Gn, the Paris-based Singaporean designer whose 28-year-and-counting career is currently the subject of a retrospective at the Asian Civilizations Museum.

The observation deck at The Halia in Singapore’s Botanic Gardens. Courtesy

HONG KONG

Asaya Kitchen

6/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

THE SETTING: You would never imagine an urban oasis like this one to be set in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Hong Kong, but Asaya Kitchen offers just that. Sitting surrounded by greenery, you can get a tantalizing glimpse into the open kitchen where the team of executive sous-chef Fabio Nompleggio is working their pescatarian magic.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Ease yourself into the Mediterranean fare offered here with a mackerel niçoise or the grilled octopus. Follow that with the Hokkaido skate wing or the mafaldine pasta with its turbot ragu, and the bergamot gelato to finish.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Ask for a harbor view to see Hong Kong Island from the Kowloon side.

REMEMBER TO: If you didn’t get your fill of Victoria Harbor, have a glass at the poolside DarkSide bar tucked into the side of Asaya; book yourself for a fine dining evening at the Glasshouse by Asaya with its sweeping view of the pool and the skyline beyond; have a more casual bite at Bayfare Social, or snag a table outside at the one-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant, both on the fifth level of the hotel.

An urban oasis awaits at Asaya Kitchen at the Rosewood Hong Kong. Courtesy of Rosewood

Cardinal Point

Forty-Five, Gloucester Tower, Landmark, 5 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

THE SETTING: Picture standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the skyscrapers on Hong Kong Island from the 45th floor of the Gloucester Tower, part of the famed Landmark complex. After the sun is done playing off the multitude of glass surfaces across the city, it’s time for nighttime neons to take over. Cardinal Point is one of a clutch of eateries being rolled out as part of Forty-Five, a 20,000-square-foot multiconcept venue by Hong Kong-based hospitality group Leading Nation, founded by Kevin Poon and Gerald Li.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Tapas-style, so fill the table with the Cardinal Point sliders with their juicy wagyu patties, the xiao long bao soup dumplings and pan-fried dumplings with wings, both by the teams of upscale Shanghainese restaurant The Merchants, located in the same complex. Cocktails are a must here as is the mango pomelo sago, a beloved Hong Kong dessert with fresh mango and pomelo in coconut milk with sago pearls.

FAMOUS GUESTS: It’s still in soft launch but Cardinal Point was packed to the gills with the international art crowd for an after party that went long into the night during the latest edition of Art Basel Hong Kong.

Cardinal Point offers a vantage point from the iconic Landmark building in Hong Kong. Courtesy

SHANGHAI

New Wave by Da Vittorio

3/F UCCA Edge, No.88 North Xizang Road, Jingan District, Shanghai

THE SETTING: Located on the third floor of UCCA Edge, the institute’s Shanghai branch, New Wave offers a breezy and airy atmosphere, a panoramic view of the posh new-Jingan neighborhood and a glimpse of the area’s complex history: the historic Sixing Warehouse, a famed war zone during World War II, sits just across the street.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The establishment’s culinary offerings highlight homemade flavors from regional Italian dishes, while joyous yet fashionable cocktails, such as the DIY drink 27 Ways of Negroni and the watermelon-infused Think Pink, will put you in a sunny mood.

Inside New Wave by Da Vittorio. Jonathan Leijonhufvud / Courtesy of New Wave by Da Vittorio

FAMOUS GUESTS: Chinese celebrities such as Tian’ai Zhang and Xiaotong Guan.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: Enveloped by glass ceilings, go for one of the terrace pods suitable for a sultry summer day.

REMEMBER TO: Hit up the UCCA Edge museum downstairs, which is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Palace of Sound / Wu Gong

No.320 Wuyi Road, Building A, Room 105, Shanghai

THE SETTING: Located in a mixed-use complex in downtown Shanghai, Palace of Sound has quickly become the default hangout spot for local DJs, skaters, and the creative crowd.

BE SURE TO ORDER: The Sticky Rice Spaghetti, the roasted pigeon and the Dongpo pork mini burgers. For vegans, go for the Yunnan Shiping tofu dish.

REMEMBER TO: Saunter in, or linger outside, to enjoy a mixture of good vinyl sets, often helmed by local favorites, such as Lin Feng and Max Shen. Some of the spot’s creative cocktails, including a cucumber and Sichuan pepper infused potion, or a “liquid sesame cracker,” are as smooth as the jazzy hip hop, house and disco tunes that fill the air after 8 p.m., amplified by Palace’s high-performing sound system.

Palace of Sound in Shanghai. Courtesy

SEOUL

Daelim Changgo

78 Seongsui-ro, Seongdong-gu, Seoul

THE SETTING: Located in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood, which is quickly becoming Seoul’s version of Williamsburg, Daelim Changgo is a gallery-slash-cafe housed in a soaring three-story warehouse that boasts a dining area, a teeming indoor garden, an outdoor rooftop, and the art gallery Co:lumn, which highlights some of the nation’s most talented artists.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Uki matcha tea is a must try, so are the Instagram-worthy pastries, such as the Strawberry and Cream Croissant or the Triple Berry Crumble. Savory options, such as hearty pizzas, salads and cold plates feature locally sources ingredients.

BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE: The indoor garden area or the third-floor balcony.

When going to Daelim Changgo, try the Uki matcha or the Instagram-worthy pastries. Angela Wijaya

Wild Duck & Canteen

44-8, Yongsan-dong 2-ga, Yongsan-gu, Seoul

THE SETTING: Perched on a hilly corner of a bustling neighborhood in the Itaewon district, Wild Duck & Canteen has become a hotspot for young Seoulites to grab a bite and strike up a conversation with the friendly owners Wonkee, Sangjae and Sumin, who are childhood friends and soccer teammates who found their mutual passion in crafting healthy dishes for a convivial crowd.

BE SURE TO ORDER: Homestyle dishes, such as roasted cauliflower and the mouthwatering tomato spaghetti, made with seasoned tomatoes.

A slice of Seoul’s buzzy Itaewon at Wild Duck & Canteen. Courtesy

REMEMBER TO: Stop by for the June pop-up featuring Denmark’s vegetarian joint Atelier September. This August, Wild Duck will be popping up in Berlin for a month; watch out for the Wild Duck mafia in zany graphic Ts.