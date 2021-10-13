×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Sees No Impact So Far From China Crackdown on Rich

Fashion

Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton on Blue, and Gray, Sky Thinking

Sustainability

Coach Reveals How Much Product It Actually Destroys After Damaged Goods TikTok

The Mary Lane Opens at 99 Bank Street in the West Village

Led by chef de cuisine Andrew Sutin, the menu is vegetable-driven and seasonal.

Gallery Icon View ALL 12 Photos

Mike Price knows a good corner when he sees one.

“So when this one became available, we were on it,” he says of 99 Bank Street, the home of his newest restaurant The Mary Lane.

The chef, whose Blackfoot Hospitality group includes Little Owl, Market Table and The Clam — all located within corner spaces themselves — has opened The Mary Lane after scooping up the space almost two years ago, right before the pandemic. Thanks in part to residential foot traffic, reservations were already filling up for the restaurant’s first week. “The anticipation has been building. I think people are ready, especially now, for the next new thing,” adds Price, who runs Blackfoot Hospitality with cofounder chef Joey Campanaro. “Credit to everyone involved, we were able to make it to the other side, get to a place where we’re able to be open, and super excited about it.”

Related Galleries

Led by chef de cuisine Andrew Sutin, the menu at The Mary Lane is vegetable-driven and seasonal, with influences from California, Japan and the Mediterranean reflected in the dishes. “This is an exercise in doing a little bit lighter food than we normally do; a little bit more vegetable-focused,” says Price of the cuisine.

Hudson Valley trout
Hudson Valley trout. Courtesy of Steven Fragale

Dishes include butternut squash with kohlrabi and mizuna, a king trumpet mushroom tartare with sunchokes and halibut with roasted grapes and bon shimeji. While the cuisine cleaner approach to eating, “I say all that, and then there’s a steak with onion rings on the menu, and there’s a pork loin with our own sauerkraut,” says Price. “We’re writing a menu for ourselves in the sense of: what are we interested in cooking right now? What have I eaten recently that inspired something else, or what did I get from the market? Or what did I cook at home the other day for the kids?”

The beverage program, led by Lisa Komara, takes a similar produce-drive approach, offering twists on classic cocktails and a wine list that reflects the regional influences of the cuisine.

The restaurant was named for a California-native fig varietal, the Mary Lane. That namesake is reflected in the dining room decor, with fig-inspired art on display, and branding. The restaurant’s fig logo was designed by Steven Fragale, who’s been creating chalkboard designs for Blackfoot’s other restaurants for several years. Fragale also painted two murals in the space, both of which contain an augmented reality component. Architect Alta Indelman, another longtime collaborator of the owners, designed the restaurant’s interiors in hues of blue, dusty rose and light neutrals.

Price’s family of restaurants have always been neighborhood-focused (while still resonating with out-of-town visitors), and that local appeal has been underscored by the past year and a half. “As far as eating habits go, you would think that you’d probably see less sharing or less family-style eating. But in all actuality, I feel like I see more of it,” says Price, adding that his other restaurants have seen increased demand for eight- to 10-person reservations. “Just enough where it feels like a party.”

Chefs Andrew Sutin and Mike Price
Chefs Andrew Sutin and Mike Price. Courtesy of Steven Fragale

MORE FROM THE EYE:

London Restaurant Hawksmoor Realizes Its New York Dream

Where to Eat in New York This Fall

From Fashion to Winemaking, the Italian Way

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Mary Lane Opens at 99

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad