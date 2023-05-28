The London Scene: From ‘Brokeback Mountain’ to ‘A Hard Man is Good to Find!’

WHAT TO SEE

“The Offbeat Sari”

“The Offbeat Sari” at the Design Museum Andy Stagg @studiostagg

The Design Museum in London’s Kensington will be hosting the first large-scale exhibition in the U.K. on the Indian sari, titled “The Offbeat Sari.” The exhibition will run until Sept. 17. Priya Khanchandani, the museum’s head of curatorial, leads the showcase, which will bring together more than 90 examples of saris on loan from designers and studios across India.

“William Waterworth: Ein Tir”

Photographer William Waterworth’s solo exhibition at the Pipeline is all about land. “Ein Tir” translates to “Our Land” in the Welsh language. The exhibition includes a handmade book of 100 prints that take musings from the Guy Bourdin book “Untouched,” which is erected on a lectern made from birch, steel and timber from installation artist Arthur Poujois.

“A Hard Man is Good to Find!”

The Photographer’s Gallery celebrates men’s bodies in “A Hard Man is Good to Find!” featuring work from artists such as John S. Barrington, Cecil Beaton, Guy Burch, Basil Clavering and more. The exhibition is curated by Alistair O’Neill, professor of fashion history and theory at Central Saint Martins.

WHAT TO WATCH

“Brokeback Mountain”

“Brokeback Mountain” at Soho Place. Manuel Harlan

Annie Proulx’s heartbreaking short story “Brokeback Mountain” is getting the musical treatment at Soho Place starring Mike Faist as Jack and Lucas Hedges as Ennis following them through Wyoming in 1963.

“The Shape of Things”

Luke Newton and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy during rehearsals for “The Shape of Things.” Lidia Crisafulli

In 2001, Rachel Weisz and Paul Rudd starred in Neil LaBute’s Olivier Award nominated dark comedy, “The Shape of Things” at the Almeida Theatre. Twenty-two years later, LaBute is bringing his work back, but this time at Park Theatre starring “Bridgerton’s” Luke Newton alongside Amber Anderson, Carla Harrison-Hodge and Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy. The plot is about love and art with the character of Adam (played by Newton) falling for Evelyn (Anderson).

“The Motive and the Cue”

Sam Mendes, the director behind “American Beauty” and “Skyfall,” is taking the making of Richard Burton and John Gielgud’s Broadway production of “Hamlet” from 1964 to the big stage at the National Theatre starring Johnny Flynn, Mark Fatiss and Tuppence Middleton.

WHERE TO EAT

Opso

Ospo is London’s take on avant-garde Greek cuisine. The restaurant has been running for almost a decade in Marylebone. The menu includes dolmas, asparagus ceviche, mousakas, giouvarlakia dumplings and sour cherry pavlova.

Firebird

Firebird in London.

Firebird is restaurateurs Madina Kazhimova and Anna Dolgushina’s laissez-faire take on Mediterranean cooking. Oysters, sourdough focaccia and Bloody Mary corn ribs are to be expected on the starters menu, followed by scallops with mashed potato and truffle, lamb chops with ratatouille and pistachio pesto, and a hake filet with a bean cassoulet.

Trullo

Italian restaurant Trullo has been cooking up a quiet storm for almost 14 years in Highbury & Islington. Fresh handmade pasta is the appeal of the restaurant. The menu includes veal carpaccio with fresh peas and lemon, pappardelle with beef shin ragu, fettuccine with sausage and fennel ragu, braised rabbit leg with slow-cooked courgettes and basil and a crème fraîche semifreddo with poached nespole.

WHERE TO TREAT YOURSELF

Celine at Harrods

The luxury French brand is taking up space on the ground floor of Harrods for its summer Plein Soleil capsule collection until June 14, with a wide window exhibition display and an in-store pop-up. The collection is inspired by the French Riviera and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, both places dear to the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane.

Aries

Retail arises: Aries’s first London store. Courtesy of Aries

The cult streetwear label has opened its first flagship on Great Pulteney Street with 4,000 square feet of space over two floors. The store stays true to the Aries DNA of being rough around the edges, with a large scaffold staircase with marble treads; wooden fixtures; iridescent metal shelves; Italian leather Anfibio sofas by Giovannetti, and intentionally unfinished walls with cracks and holes. For the inauguration of the Soho store, Aries brought in Parisian-born coffee shop Paperboy with its own special entrance on Bridle Lane.

Hunza G

Hunza G’s pop-up in London. Courtesy of Hunza G

Sustainable swimwear brand Hunza G has opened its first pop-up store, in the Seven Dials neighborhood in Covent Garden. The 1,583-square-foot space will be open until the end of the summer — stocking the brand’s swimsuits, apparel, kid’s range and accessories, as well as exclusives such as its heart collection, stripes, a small ready-to-wear collaboration with Liberty Ross’ Flipper’s and pieces in black Lurex, which is a new fabric for Hunza G.