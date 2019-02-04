David Zwirner Gallery

Hilton Als, a culture critic who writes for The New Yorker, has curated an exhibition dedicated to the late writer James Baldwin. Titled “God Made My Face: A Collective Portrait of James Baldwin,” it includes works from Njideka Akunyili Crosby, Karl Bissinger, Beauford Delaney, Marlene Dumas, Richard Avedon, Glenn Ligon, Cameron Rowland, Kara Walker, James Welling and others.

525 West 19th Street, 212-727-2070

Bottino to-go

Opened in 1997 by Danny Emerman and chef Alessandro Prosperi, Bottino is a restaurant that serves classic Tuscan fare ranging from tuna tartare to sautéed shrimp with shallots, white wine and Italian lentils. The takeout section, which is adjacent to the restaurant, offers meals and appetizers from the restaurant’s kitchen, along with a large selection of Italian sandwiches ranging from a smoked turkey option served with herb mayo, tomato and greens to a grilled eggplant topped with peppers, goat cheese, arugula and balsamic dressing.

246 10th Avenue, 212-206-6766

Intersect

Lexus has opened its third experiential space, Intersect by Lexus, in New York’s Meatpacking District. The three-floor space features a restaurant and lounge helmed by chef Gregory Marchand of the Frenchie restaurants in Paris and London (its Paris location was awarded a Michelin star). Marchand serves dishes like duck confit and lamb ragu. The space also features a café, a retail store called Crafted for Lexus, and an interactive studio experience with an exhibit titled “Essential Invisible” that allows guests to interact with digital screens and watch their reflection morph into a variety of images.

412 West 14th Street, 212-230-5832

Friedman Benda

For five years, the Friedman Benda gallery has hosted a guest-curated exhibition. This year it tapped Felix Burrichter, the founder and editor of Pin-up, an architecture and design magazine, to put together “Blow Up,” an exhibit that explores scale and the domestic ideal of a dollhouse that’s been blown up to full size. It features important designs from the Seventies and Eighties created by Wendell Castle, Gaetano Pesce and Shiro Kuramata, along with commissioned pieces with artists, architects and designers including Telfar Clemens, Sarah Ortmeyer and Rade Petrasevic.

515 West 26th Street, 212-239-8700

Whitney Museum of American Art

The Whitney Museum is putting on the first Andy Warhol retrospective held in the U.S. since 1989. The exhibit, which features more than 350 pieces of the late artist’s work, shows the breadth of Warhol’s skills and strong grasp on pop culture.

99 Gansevoort Street, 212-570-3600