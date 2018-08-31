The deluge of music being released in 2018 has not yet stopped — nor have the tour dates that artists are still scheduling. So far this year, soul band The Internet unveiled “Hive Mind,” Pusha T’s “Daytona” was the best of all the five works released by Kanye West this year (don’t @ us), and The Carters…well, they absolutely did their thing on “Everything Is Love” and the “On the Run II” tour. But there’s a lot more to come in the remaining months — including a never-before-heard Prince album “Piano and a Microphone 1983.” The late artist’s record will drop on Sept. 21. In the pop genre, don’t miss Jungle’s “For Ever” album on Sept. 14, and remain vigilant for a release date on Vampire Weekend’s first record since 2013. It’s slated to be called “Mitsubishi Macchiato.”

Here, other upcoming albums and concert dates to track.

Albums

Our Top Picks:

Jungle: “For Ever,” Sept. 14

The English group Jungle — which first came on the scene as an enigmatic duo referred to only as “J” and “T” and has since swelled into a seven-member band — is putting out its sophomore effort “For Ever” this fall. Friends from childhood Josh Lloyd-Watson (J) and Tom McFarland (T) created this project mostly from inside a space located in the Hollywood Hills; it makes sense, therefore, that the standout tracks from the record are named “House in L.A.” and “Heavy, California.” “For Ever” shows Jungle at its best: making funk- and soul-inspired music that exists in a bouncy, cinematic arena all its own.

Ryan Hemsworth “Elsewhere,” Sept. 21

The Canada-based DJ and producer Ryan Hemsworth, who’s made tracks for Tory Lanez and E-40, is back with his own album, “Elsewhere,” which comes out Sept. 21. The artist has thrown the veil back on just two songs from the record so far: “Think About U,” featuring the half-Japanese, half-Australian musician Joji, and “Four Seasons,” which plays host to the Afro-fusion duo New Age Muzik. The tracks couldn’t sound more different. “Think About U” is a slow-moving, sleepy piece that echoes the style of Joji himself, while “Four Seasons” is a reggae dancehall song.

Sam Phillips “World on Sticks,” Sept. 28

The talented Sam Phillips has been making music for more than 30 years, but you might only recognize her deep, throaty voice as the one that sang all the “la la la’s” on the television show “Gilmore Girls.” Dig deeper, though — her solo work contains multitudes and sounds like it’s been drawn straight from the earth, with acoustic guitar and heavy kick drums. The single from “World on Sticks,” which drops on Sept. 28, is called “How Much Is Enough?” and touches on political and identity issues of today. “Only red, only blue. When they break down the doors to easy street, will they leave anything for you?” she asks.

Mirah “Understanding,” Sept. 7

Brooklyn’s indie rock stalwart Mirah has been slowly rolling out songs from her imminent project “Understanding,” and on Wednesday, teased the latest: a track called “Ordinary Day.” The pieces on the project are all diverse in their own way — some quiet and thoughtful, others poppy and fun. One thing’s for sure: the artist has come along way from “Cold Cold Water,” her 2002 release.

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for Release Dates on These Upcoming Albums:

Vampire Weekend — “Mitsubishi Macchiato”

We know Ezra Koenig has been busy at work on his Netflix show “Neo Yokio,” but it’s high time for Vampire Weekend to unleash some new stuff. That’s why we’re keeping a close watch on the rumors surrounding “Mitsubishi Macchiato,” which lead singer Koenig said in September 2017 was “80 percent done.” Madonna producer Ariel Rechtshaid is said to have contributed to “Mitsubishi,” and although Rostam Batmanglij officially left the group in 2016, Koenig confirmed Batmanglij will be featured in some of the songs on the record.

Anderson Paak — “Oxnard Ventura”

About three months ago, Anderson Paak and Dr. Dre went on Instagram Live, and appeared to be in a studio together. Dr. Dre wrapped his arm around Anderson Paak and said, “Check his album. It’s coming out soon. ‘Oxnard Ventura.'” Based on Anderson’s reaction, it seemed as though Dre was not supposed to let this information slip. The artist responsible for one of the best albums of 2016 with “Malibu” will purportedly put out his next work soon, and here’s hoping that the new tracks will rival “Parking Lot,” “Heart Don’t Stand a Chance” and “Come Down” in levels of quality.

Brockhampton — “The Best Years of Our Lives,” “Iridescence”

The creative collective Brockhampton has gone through its ups and downs this year — former member Ameer Vann was removed from the group after accusations of sexual assault against him surfaced, causing the project they’d originally scheduled to release in 2018, “Puppy,” to be nixed, and many of their tour dates canceled. But this summer, the group has bounced back in its own way, by steadily releasing music and performing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in their television debut. It was on the late-night TV show that they revealed their album “The Best Years of Our Lives.” Then, this week, Brockhampton posted this message on Twitter:

Looks like we also can expect a supplementary LP from the group, release date, TBD.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib — “Bandana”

Freddie Gibbs earlier this summer confirmed his and legendary producer Madlib’s follow-up to the collaborative album “Piñata” was finished. He said it was called “Bandana” and it was ready to go, but he wanted to put out other music first. He’s done that, with the trap-infused “Freddie” mixtape he dropped in June. Gibbs also stated that “Bandana” might be the last musical project he makes.

Concerts

Rina Sawayama — “Ordinary Superstar” Tour

Rina Sawayama has gained serious traction in recent months. The model and musician put out a video for “Ordinary Superstar” with Nicopanda creative director Nicola Formichetti as the fashion director, and has steadily received glowing reviews from major media outlets. To cap it all off, she’s now going on tour in cities like New York and San Francisco — then back to her home in London.

Childish Gambino — “This Is America” Tour

Who’s busier than Donald Glover? When he’s not writing his hit FX show “Atlanta,” he’s making music as Childish Gambino. And when he’s finished creating hit tracks like “This Is America,” there’s nothing left to do but go on a tour by the same name. Together with Rae Sremmurd — the duo that made their third album “SR3MM” this year — the artists will make stops in Toronto; Philadelphia; Oakland, Calif.; and more.

Hyukoh — “24” Tour With Inner Wave

The four 26-year-olds who make up Hyukoh — guitarists Oh Hyuk and Lim Hyun-jae, bass player Im Dong-geon and drummer Lee In-woo — were dubbed “Band of the New Generation” just a year after they broke out on the South Korean music scene. Budging K-pop stars like Girls’ Generation out of the top charts in their home country, the indie quartet makes mellow, lovely tunes. They’ll embark on the “24” tour with easy listening rock band Inner Wave.

Billie Eilish — “1 by 1” Tour

Billie Eilish, with her soft, silky voice and tomboy style, garnered high praise from Takashi Murakami, who outfitted the singer during a recent trip to Osaka, Japan. With over 5 million followers on Instagram, Eilish is no joke — and her cool-girl songwriting echoes this sentiment. As part of her “1 by 1” tour, she’s playing Tyler the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival in Los Angeles. Jump on tickets soon, because many of her dates for October and November are already sold out.