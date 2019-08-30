Among old favorites emerge new classics in television this fall. Mainstays like “American Horror Story” and “This Is Us” return (on Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, respectively). The latter date, though, marks the premiere of what could quickly become another cult darling. “Mixed-ish,” a spin-off of the successful “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish” franchises, comes to ABC starring Tika Sumpter as the mother of a young Rainbow Johnson, (played by Tracee Ellis Ross on “Black-ish”) growing up in a mixed household in the Eighties.

After experiencing huge success with its show “Riverdale,” The CW is aiming for more Gen Z eyes with its new effort “Nancy Drew,” which premieres on Oct. 9. Newcomer Kennedy McMann stars as the teenage sleuth.

On Netflix, “The Politician” with Gwyneth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton and Jessica Lange comes out on Sept. 27. It’s the latest show from “Pose” creator Ryan Murphy, who collaborated with Brad Falchuk (Paltrow’s husband) and Ian Brennan on the project. The plot line concerns Payton Hobart, played by Ben Platt; he’s destined to become president of the U.S. — but he’s got to finish high school first. Amazon’s taking “Modern Love,” The New York Times’ weekly column usually comprised of personal essays musing on love, heartbreak and sex, and making it into a show. “Modern Love” is fashioned as more of a web series than a romantic comedy sitcom, but episodes will nonetheless feature big stars such as Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and Julia Garner; that’s out Oct. 18. “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” tells the story of the legendary hip-hop group’s rise to fame, narrated through the eyes of cowriter and creator the RZA. The first three episodes of the show will be released on Hulu on Sept. 4.

Fans of “The Crown” are particularly stoked to watch Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II; surely her talents, displayed twofold in “The Favourite” and “Fleabag,” will please audiences when the third season comes out Nov. 17.