While you wait for your Harry Potter scheduled show date, Broadway’s fall offerings have plenty others to pre-order for. Opening in previews on Sept. 20 is the new play “The Lifespan of a Fact,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones and Bobby Cannavale.

Beginning Sept. 25, Academy Award-winner Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 Pulitzer Prize finalist “The Waverly Gallery” arrives, with Michael Cera and Lucas Hedges. Sam Mendes’ original play “The Ferryman,” set in rural Northern Ireland in the Eighties, hops over from London in October. “American Son,” which begins in previews in October, brings a post-“Scandal” Kerry Washington to Broadway, alongside Steven Pasquale. Toward the end of fall, Jeff Daniels will star in Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” opening at the Shubert Theatre. And let’s not forget that “The Cher Show” arrives on stage in November — we know that’s the one you’re really buying tickets for.

Two breakouts to keep an eye on are Caitlin Kinnunen of “The Prom” and Christiani Pitts in “King Kong.” “The Prom” is a musical comedy directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, fresh off his Tony win for “Mean Girls,” and stars Kinnunen as an Indiana high school student banned from taking her girlfriend to prom. Her life is changed when a group of Broadway actors catch wind of what’s happening and trek to Indiana to get involved in the cause.

Pitts is making history as the first actor of color to be cast in the leading role of Ann in the Broadway production of “King Kong,” which was written by Jack Thorne, the Olivier Award-winning writer of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”