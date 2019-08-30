It’s neither the newest nor the trendiest of New York’s hot spots, but DUMBO House seems to have caught on as the end-of-summer date night spot of choice for emerging celeb couples. First there were Gigi Hadid and a beau choice we frankly did not see coming, “The Bachelorette” runner-up Tyler Cameron, who kicked off a series of rapid-fire date nights with a trip across the river to the Brooklyn branch of Soho House earlier this month. He wore his summer stripes, she went outer borough-casual in a messy top knot. It was all very wholesome-seeming.

Just a few days later, summer’s favorite is-this-Señorita-PR-or-is-this-love duo Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello took to the cobbled streets of DUMBO for their own outing at the members-only club, much to the paparazzi’s delight.

It’s hard to resist those views of the Manhattan skyline, sure. The question remains: will DUMBO House continue to be the go-to date night spot come fall? We’ll be on the deck with some cashmere on and a hot toddy in hand, reporting back.