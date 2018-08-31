Festival season kicked off Thursday in Venice and goes into high gear on Sept. 6 with the Toronto International Film Festival, where many of this upcoming season’s awards contenders will screen for audiences for the first time.

The good news is that Timothée Chalamet is back, starring alongside Steve Carell as a drug-addicted teen in “Beautiful Boy.” The film makes it worldwide premiere at TIFF.

Chalamet’s “Call Me By Your Name” director, Luca Guadagnino, premieres his latest film “Suspiria” at Venice, starring Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Mia Goth.

Damien Chazelle follows up his 2017 Oscar win for “La La Land” with “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong. Barry Jenkins is back after “Moonlight” with “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of the James Baldwin novel. Steve McQueen’s first film since “12 Years a Slave” is “Widows,” which will debut at Toronto and stars Viola Davis along with Daniel Kaluuya, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Robert Duvall, Liam Neeson and Colin Farrell. Bradley Cooper’s and Lady Gaga’s “A Star Is Born,” which Cooper wrote and directed, is due in October. Amandla Stenberg is set to finally have her true breakout with “The Hate U Give,” a coming-of-age story in the face of police brutality, based on the young adult novel. Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz reclaim the period piece with “The Favourite,” from Yorgos Lanthimos, the director of “The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Jonah Hill makes his debut as a director with “Mid90s,” from A24, which will have its world premiere at TIFF. And Robert Redford is said to be retiring following “The Old Man & the Gun” from David Lowery, also premiering at TIFF.

Other films to keep on the radar include “Galveston,” directed by Mélanie Laurent and starring​ Ben Foster, Elle Fanning and Lili Reinhart, and “Here and Now,” with Sarah Jessica Parker, Renée Zellweger, Simon Baker, Common and Jacqueline Bisset.

As for TV? Netflix’s “Maniac” is directed by Cary Fukunaga and stars Stone, Hill, Justin Theroux and Julia Garner. Matthew Weiner returns to television for the first time since “Mad Men” with the ensemble show “The Romanoffs,” premiering on Amazon Prime video. Sean Penn will be seen in Hulu’s “The First,” and Lena Dunham is back at HBO with “Camping,” starring Jennifer Garner.