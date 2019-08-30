The albums and EPs musicians have been working on — and teasing with singles — all summer will finally release come September. You’ve probably made a few summer playlists, and you’re now wonder what’s up for fall. Luckily there’s a slew of new stuff dropping soon to add to the queue. Here, the biggest and best fall follow-ups to your favorite songs of the summer.

If you liked…

Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Want You in My Room”

You’ll love…

Charli XCX’s “Charli”

We haven’t heard much on the full-length album front from Charli XCX since 2014, when she released “Sucker.” But lo, there’s sunlight on the horizon. On Sept. 13, “Charli” is coming, and the record is sure to provide an equally great, if not more mature, sound from the British pop sensation. She’s even enlisted hot girl du jour Lizzo for her single, “Blame It on Your Love.”

If You Liked…

Khalid’s “Talk”

You’ll Love…

Mahalia’s “Love and Compromise”

Another English singer/songwriter, Mahalia put out a teaser for her upcoming album “Love and Compromise,” back in 2018, when she posted two snippets of the song “Hide Out,” which appears first on the track list. Soak up her laid-back R&B energy and reminisce on warmer days when this one comes out on Sept. 6.

If You Liked…

Mannequin P—y’s “Drunk II”

You’ll Love…

Tegan and Sara’s “Hey, I’m Just Like You”

The twin sister duo, Tegan and Sara, are doing double duty in an unexpected way; not only will their new album drop on Sept. 27, it’s bowing alongside their debut memoir “High School,” out Sept. 24. Being able to consume content on more than one platform from Tegan and Sara sounds like a nice way to spend October.

If You Liked…

Mark Ronson’s “True Blue” featuring Angel Olsen

You’ll Love…

Bat for Lashes’ “Lost Girls”

Bat for Lashes is back, and the single off their album “Lost Girls,” (Sept. 6), which is called “Kids in the Dark,” is a standout track. Lead singer Natasha Khan’s voice couldn’t be more different from Angel Olsen’s, but the mood between this song and summer hit “True Blue” by Mark Ronson are all the same.

If You Liked…

Miley Cyrus’ “Slide Away”

You’ll Love…

Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F–king Rockwell”

After much fanfare, Lana Del Rey’s record “Norman F–king Rockwell” finally comes out on Aug. 30. Get ready for the Los Angeles crooning queen to blow your mind. Re: the Miley comparison — when the “Wrecking Ball” singer is in her feelings (and at this point, after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, boy, is she ever), she serves pure Lana del Rey “Summertime Sadness.”

If You Liked…

Ariana Grande’s “Bloodline”

You’ll Love…

Alessia Cara’s “This Summer”

Here are two quintessential pop artists, Cara and Grande, doing reggae-tinged radio tracks — and we like it. Alessia Cara’s new album, called “This Summer” (appropriate), comes out on Sept. 6.

If You Liked…

Anything by Blink 182

You’ll Love…

Blink 182’s new album, title TBD

Get stoked, because Blink 182 is making a comeback. Although they’re returning sans Tom DeLonge again, Matt Skiba — their guitarist since 2015 — shows he’s worth more than his weight on their upcoming album, which doesn’t yet have a name or a release date. But trust us, we’ll be waiting.