Yes, the weather will turn, al fresco dining will become a distant memory and your Instagram feed will be washed of snapshots from Gitano. (Summer’s favorite happy hour destination closes up shop come October.) But fret not! A slew of new restaurants and bars are set to arrive in New York this fall, and yes, you should probably try them all.

On the heels of the success of Lilia, which opened in Williamsburg a little over two years ago, Missy Robbins will open her second in the borough, Misi, in the new Domino Park. At 4,000 square feet, the Italian spot is set to continue serving up the chef’s signature pastas so good they lure the crowd from Manhattan with frequency.

Come October, Pisellino arrives in the West Village from Jody Williams and Rita Sodi of Buvette, I Sodi and Via Carota. The all-day eatery will serve espresso in the morning, paninis midday and cocktails come evening. The space, once belonging to Mas Farmhouse in the West Village, will become Windrose, serving Korean-French fusion from executive chef Sung Park, formerly of Bistro Petit and Jean-Georges.

Exclusivity is back on the Upper East Side with the opening of Fleming, from the Le Bilboquet team. Ronald Perelman and Philippe Delgrange’s new venture is taking reservations by invite-only, with a wider opening set for later this fall. Will the A-list crowd that have been known to flock to Le Bilboquet make their way to Fleming?

In the nightlife sphere, The Golden Hour at the High Line Hotel will open from the James Beard Award-winning team behind Maison Premiere and Sauvage in Brooklyn. The third location of cocktail bar The Garret will bow mid-September in NoLIta, with unique design elements including the “Call Your Mom Phone,” a vintage suitcase wall, backgammon boards and artwork curation by Bryant Toth of Toth Gallery. And the Gansevoort Meatpacking is reinventing its all-season rooftop as Lelie, with lush greenery and garden vibes to appeal to the more laid-back sensibilities of its evolving nightlife crowd.

Upstairs at the Financial District’s Moxy hotel, Jon Neidich of Acme, Happiest Hour and Tijuana Picnic notoriety opens Recreation, a coworking space by day and bar by night in a retro-themed space.

Later this month, real estate developer Matt Moinian will help launch Felix Roasting Co., a new coffee concept on Park Avenue South. The Ken Fulk-designed space will serve artisanal coffee concoctions alongside offerings from Supermoon Bakehouse. A more intimate accompanying space, The Cellar, will debut later this fall.