You’re likely still hankering for tickets to see “Moulin Rouge!” but fall is fast approaching and with it comes a slew of new Broadway shows.

Topping the must-see list is “Slave Play,” the buzzy original work by wunderkind Jeremy O. Harris which transfers to Broadway after a breakout at the New York Theatre Workshop last year.

After an Olivier-winning turn in London, “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” finally arrives on Broadway on Nov. 7, starring the Tony-nominated Adrienne Warren in the titular role.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is back on Broadway come Oct. 2 with “Freestyle Love Supreme,” for a limited 16-week run. The production was created 15 years ago by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, and finally brings its hip-hop songbook to the Broadway stage.

David Byrne’s musical spectacular “American Utopia” will be seen at Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre before it arrives in New York on Oct. 20 at the Hudson Theatre.

See “Succession” actor Brian Cox as Lyndon B. Johnson in “The Great Society” starting Oct. 1.

The Tennessee Williams play “The Rose Tattoo” opens Oct. 15, starring Marisa Tomei in a reprisal of the role she played three years ago at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

“The Height of the Storm” combines three-time Olivier winner Eileen Atkins and two-time Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce for the Broadway transfer of the West End success.

And, of course, there is the Alanis Morissette musical “Jagged Little Pill” on the horizon for November.