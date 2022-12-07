×
Where to Be Seen and Eat in Los Angeles Right Now

The city's top three hot spots with the tastiest meals.

Horses restaurant
The back room at Horses features art by Kacper Abolik. Lucky Tennyson

The Los Angeles food scene thrives on diversity, offering both fine dining and cheap eats across its sprawling multicultural neighborhoods. There’s something for everyone.

For the entertainment scenesters, the action centers in West Hollywood and neighboring Beverly Hills and Hollywood (or in Malibu specifically at Nobu — always worth the drive). Craig’s and Catch L.A. have been among the nightly hot spots, where paparazzi linger. There’s also members club San Vicente Bungalows’ in-house restaurant, a power lunch favorite — if you can get invited inside.

For those looking for the newest spots, a buzzy scene and a celebrity sighting or two — while still enjoying a delicious meal — here are the top three spots to book in L.A. right now:

Related Galleries

Horses
7617 Sunset Boulevard

The former Ye Coach & Horses space (a pub opened in 1937), which then became the Pikey, has found new life as Horses. It’s a California-meets-French-style bistro with a New York City aesthetic and energy, headed by chefs Liz Johnson and Will Aghajanian, a husband-and-wife team, with the help of co-chefs Brittany Ha and Lee Pallerino (also married), sous chef Josh Filler and pastry chef Hannah Grubba.

The Caesar at Horses. Lucky Tennyson

The off-the-menu Herman pasta, which comes out spicy with vodka sauce, shells and sausage, has become a signature dish, along with the Cornish game hen over panzanella salad and the Caesar — made with endive, breadcrumbs and shaved parmesan. Add in oysters to the order, the butcher’s steak — paired with a strong vesper — and finish off with the dark chocolate tart with milk sorbet.

Opened in fall 2021, it’s been booked up for events by Ralph Lauren, Aleali May and others. Check Resy for last-minute openings — or arrive when doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a seat at the lively bar. Open until 1 a.m., it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Caviar Kaspia
8475 Melrose Place

Caviar Kaspia has landed in L.A. — as of October, marking its California debut. An institution in Paris, founded in 1927, the restaurant first opened at the Place de la Madeleine in the 8th arrondissement. It’s now found globally, in Monte Carlo, Monaco, São Paulo, Brazil, and Dubai, among other locations. The business also expanded to New York at the Mark Hotel and plans to open in Milan and St. Moritz, Switzerland, next year.

The scene at the Giambattista Valli Dinner at Caviar Kaspia.
Giambattista Valli hosted a dinner at Caviar Kaspia in L.A. Michael Buckner/WWD

In L.A., seating is mostly in the open air, with a few tables in an indoor lounge — adorned with a chandelier and fireplace — a boutique, and 15-person dining room. Caviar, of course, is the focus here. The go-to (and Instagram favorite) order is the baked potato topped generously with caviar, paired with the private-label vodka. Prices range from $110 for 30 grams of Royal Sturgeon caviar to $1,990 for 250 grams of Sevruga. Seafood dishes, too, are a specialty; expect smoked salmon, lobster medallion and Kamchatka crab.

Giambattista Valli, Peter Dundas and Goop are a few of the brands that have already hosted events at the new spot.

Caviar Kaspia, open Monday through Saturday, accepts walk-ins from noon to 4 p.m., while dinner reservations are available via waitlist online.

Lavo Ristorante
9201 Sunset Boulevard

A celebrity magnet as of late, due to the ownership — nightlife specialists Tao Group Hospitality — Lavo Ristorante serves coastal Italian-inspired dishes created by chef Ralph Scamardella. If the Lavo name sounds familiar, it’s because there are sister locations in New York City, Singapore, Las Vegas and San Diego. The L.A. space is the West Coast flagship, and has attracted the likes of Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Winnie Harlow.

The beef carpaccio, made with white button mushrooms, parmigiano and black truffle vinaigrette, is a new addition to the menu at Lavo Ristorante.
 Ashley Randall

Seating 250 — with a bar where the crowd is known to mingle — the restaurant is bright and airy, with a sunny dining room and heigh ceilings. It’s alfresco dining year-round thanks to a retractable roof.

There are new additions to the menu for fall and winter since opening in March; highlights are the beef carpaccio (with white button mushrooms, parmigiano and black truffle vinaigrette) and lobster tortelloni (with mascarpone, cherry tomatoes and lobster brodo). Not to be missed: the decadent espresso martini and 20-layer chocolate peanut butter cake.

For those looking to keep the night going, next door is Tao’s cocktail lounge, The Fleur Room (where Bella Hadid celebrated the launch of Kin Euphorics) — open until 2 a.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Inside Lavo Ristorante. Ryan Forbes
