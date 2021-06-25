Red Stage, Creative Time and Rashid Johnson’s Public Stage at Astor Place

Artist Rashid Johnson’s participatory public art forum in Astor Place in collaboration with Creative Time, will feature a lineup of Pride events all weekend long. On Saturday, the stage will showcase the drag and ballroom scenes with “Live Arts Pride 2021: The House Party.” The event, from 4 to 8 p.m., will feature performances by Ragga (a network of queer Caribbean artists), Brooklyn drag collective Switch n’ Play, and Bubble_T. On Sunday, the Black Trans Liberation collective will take the stage for an all-day celebration.

New York City Opera’s Annual Pride in the Park Concert

New York City Opera is returning to Bryant Park this year for its annual Pride concert. The free event, which takes place on Friday at 7 p.m., will feature opera and musical theater performances, including an arrangement of the finale of Iain Bell and Mark Campbell’s 2019 opera “Stonewall.”

House of Yes Dance Party in Herald Square

Inclusive Bushwick club House of Yes, which has yet to set an official reopening date, is hosting a pop-up Pride party on Sunday. The (free!) family-friendly event will feature circus, art, and performance in the street near Herald Square from noon to 4 p.m.

Susanne Bartsch Presents Pride on Top at Le Bain

Nightlife maven Susanne Bartsch has a full slate of recurring parties slated for the summer, and on Saturday night her On Top party at Le Bain will function as a Pride weekend celebration. The rooftop venue at The Standard will be welcoming guests to the space from 10 p.m. until bars close in the early morning.

View Gallery Related Gallery They Are Wearing: Paris Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2022

Hulu Celebrates Pride on the Highline

For a lower-key outdoor (and slightly virtual) experience, Hulu is taking Pride to the Highline this weekend. The streamer is hosting an IRL Pride Sculpture Garden from June 24 through June 27, which will feature messages of pride from Hulu’s LGBTQ storytellers. A digital component of the initiative is a virtual flower garden, where a $15 donation lets people create a virtual flower. Donations will benefit four community organizations supporting LGBTQ youth and families.

Leslie Jordan’s Book Signing With Nordstrom

Nordstrom, a gold sponsor of NYC Pride, is celebrating this year’s march with comedian Leslie Jordan in tow. The Nordstrom Local location in the West Village will host a meet-and-greet and book signing for Jordan’s newly released “How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived” on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Jordan and Nordstrom will also pass out Pride swag (and La Newyorkina popsicles!) to parade-goers.

Gayletter Links Up Amanda Lepore and CT Hedden for their Weekly Sunday Brunch at Gitano

Gayletter is linking with Amanda Lepore and CT Hedden this weekend to cohost their weekly Sunday brunch at Gitano Garden of Love at 2 p.m. The party (invite-only or open by table service reservation) will continue throughout the day, cycling in hosts RJ King and Timo Weiland from 5 to 7 p.m. and concluding the day with Rigo Lora and DJ Alex Lauterstein.

“Celebrate Where Pride Began” at The Stonewall Inn

Historic West Village bar Stonewall Inn — the site of the Stonewall riots in 1969 — will be celebrating Pride all weekend and beyond. The bar will open at noon on Sunday, soon after PrideFest officially kicks off in the neighborhood at 11 a.m.

More from WWD:

The Rainbow Glass Ceiling

How Fashion and Beauty Brands Are Giving Back for Pride Month 2021

LGBTQ Community More Skeptical of Brands’ Pride Initiatives Than Total Population