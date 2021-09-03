Where to Eat in New York This Fall

After months (and months, and months) in our kitchens cooking, doesn’t it feel great to go out to eat again? Here, the buzziest places to dine in New York this fall.

Hancock Street

The space formerly held by El Toro Blanco has been transformed by owner John McDonald into Hancock St, an upscale New York restaurant meets local go-to for the downtown set. The menu is all-American classics reinvented like shrimp cocktail, schnitzel and branzino, and the space is vast, elegant and approachable. “I created Hancock St to be a quiet but down to earth and luxurious neighborhood restaurant that feels like an old friend or where you might run into one,” McDonald, who also runs Lure Fishbar and Bowery Meat Company, says. “The food is what you want to eat on a regular basis, but always with a little twist added by chef Ryan Schmidtberger.”

Hancock St Evan Sung

Saint Theo’s

Restauranteur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone launched his own hospitality group, Grand Tour Hospitality, this summer with the opening of Saint Theo’s. The restaurant is a short walk from still-buzzy sister restaurant American Bar, and both locations are primed to be fall’s West Village hotspots for the downtown crowd. The menu at Saint Theo’s taps into coastal Italian cuisine, and an all-day café will open in a side space within the restaurant later this fall. The dining room, inspired by Venice, was designed with comfort and clubby familiarity in mind. And Cafe Clover fans, take note: Carone has plans to reopen the veggie-forward restaurant in the months ahead.

Inside Saint Theo’s Courtesy

Commissary at Metrograph

The Commissary at Metrograph, the Lower East Side’s dressed-up movie theater destination, will at long last reopen for the first time since the pandemic began. In the meantime the concept has been revamped, with a new menu meant to channel the vibe of old Hollywood studio lot cantinas where talent and crew would eat and drink side by side.

A shot of Metrograph during its second anniversary party last year. Andrew H Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

One White Street

A historic town house in TriBeCa has been transformed into One White Street, with a Hudson Valley born, Paris-trained chef at the helm and a split-level approach to dining: fixed menu, white tablecloth experience up top and causal, walk in a la carte downstairs.

One White Street

Cafe Spaghetti

Chef Salvatore Lamboglia, chef-partner for Bar Primi and a longtime collaborator for Andrew Carmellini’s NoHo Hospitality Group, recently left the group to open his first solo project. The Brooklyn native is headed back to his home borough with Cafe Spaghetti in Carroll Gardens.

Lodi at Rockefeller Center

Estella and Altro Paradiso chef Ignacio Mattos is bringing his latest concept, Lodi, to Rockefeller Center. The casual all-day restaurant, café and bar will also feature a bakery, which will be accompanied by pantry items. An aperitivo-style bar will be added to the space in the coming months.