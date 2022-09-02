×
Where to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall

Here's a guide to the buzziest new hotels and restaurants to check out during NYFW and throughout fall 2022.

Hungry for something new? A lineup of New York City restaurants and hotels are keeping the hospitality scene fresh this fall.

Later this month, downtown restauranteur Kyle Hotchkiss Carone — who’s behind hot spots American Bar and Saint Theo’s — will debut his latest project, Holiday Bar. The seafood-focused restaurant is located on Downing Street in the West Village.

Maialino remained closed throughout the pandemic, but is finally set to reopen, albeit around the corner from the Gramercy Park Hotel. The restaurant is popping up in a temporary space at The Redbury Hotel as Maialino (vicino) in October. In the Financial District, Danny Meyer’s 60th floor restaurant Manhatta is relaunching its full menu in mid-September under former Le Coucou chef Justin Bogle, with a focus on seasonal modern American dishes. Empellón chef Alex Stupak is also turning his attention to American cuisine, expanding his culinary preview with the opening of his new restaurant Mischa in Midtown later this fall.

Anyone passing through Rockefeller Center will discover several compelling culinary reasons to stay awhile longer. Openings this fall include Greg Baxtrom’s first Manhattan restaurant Five Acres, Jupiter from the King team and NARO from the Atomix and Atoboy team. Also in Midtown, the Fasano team will debut Baretto, a bar and lounge with live music, above its restaurant on Fifth Avenue.

Downtown, Hotel Barriere is set to open soon in TriBeCa, marking the French hotel group’s first U.S.-based property. The hotel will include several dining concepts, including Fouquet’s New York, veggie-centric Par Ici Café and Titsou Bar. The Ned, another European import, opened an outpost in NoMad earlier this summer. The swanky membership club features two restaurants open to the public, Cecconi’s and cocktail lounge Little Ned. One block away is the Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, which recently opened and includes the second location of Mediterranean restaurant Zaytinya, from head chef José Andrés. Nearby, there’s also the historic and recently renovated Hotel Chelsea; stop by the lobby-floor cocktail lounge for a drink in the elegant surroundings.

For those looking for a decidedly newer New York vibe, check into the Nine Orchard. Located near micro-neighborhood “Dimes Square” in the Lower East Side, the hotel promises to be a buzzy downtown haunt; the rooftop will host an after party for Givenchy during fashion week. Nearby, Jon Neidich’s wine bar Le Dive is ideal for a quick catch-up.

Uptown, the luxury hotel market tops out with Aman New York in the Crown Building on Fifth Avenue. Suites at the newly opened hotel start at $2,600 a night — but you’ll have access to the property’s high-end amenities and dining concepts, available only to guests and members.

New members club 9 Jones is also betting on exclusivity this fall. The West Village club is led by a team of nightlife veterans and at least one celebrity backer (Carmelo Anthony) and is slated to set to open in September.

Inside Zaytinya.
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

