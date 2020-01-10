With each awards season comes a new set of red carpets to dress and impress for. After breaking out in “Lady Macbeth,” Florence Pugh has made it big time with “Little Women” and has emerged as a red-carpet star to watch. Having already worn brands like Valentino, Emilia Wickstead and Chloé — and now with a Vogue cover under her belt — we can’t wait to see where the rest of awards season takes Pugh.

Another awards contender to watch for is Julia Fox, who sat in the front row at Moschino and attended parties for Dior during the buzz for “Uncut Gems.” But we’d be lying if we didn’t add that we’re also very thrilled to see her costar Adam Sandler back on the red carpet, and hoping for some excellent throwback suiting coming from his direction.

And of course, the biggest name to watch for this season is J.Lo, who has both awards nights and the Super Bowl as her runway (and we’re not ruling out another fashion week appearance).

Come the end of January, music’s biggest night will draw our top rising style stars in the industry, Rosalia and Lizzo. Both breakout singers have become known for bringing a definitive — and undeniably confident — approach to their interesting red carpet looks, with major designer clout. Rosalia has worked closely with Riccardo Tisci on her performance looks, and wore a gown by the designer to the Video Music Awards last summer; we look forward to seeing how a continued collaboration between the pair might evolve. And Lizzo: from the moment she donned her Marc Jacobs Met Gala look to the airport the next morning, there was no question that a major style force had arrived. We’re excited to see what looks the Grammys has in store.