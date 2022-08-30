×
Auberge Resorts Arrives in the Hudson Valley

Wildflower Farms opens this fall in Gardiner, New York, near the Shawangunk Mountains.

A guest room at Wildflower Farms.
Wildflower Farms, an Auberge Resort, Arrives
Inside a Wildflower Farms cottage.
View ALL 10 Photos

Auberge Resorts is landing in the Hudson Valley just in time for the peak fall season. Wildflower Farms will open its doors in September, the latest Northeast location for the luxury hotel group, whose other acclaimed properties include the Mayflower Inn and Spa in Connecticut, The Vanderbilt in Rhode Island and White Barn Inn in Maine.

Like its sister locations, Wildflower Farms is geared toward the luxury guest, with a particular eye toward urban travelers yearning to spend time in nature. Resort general manager Manolo Sorensen describes Wildflower Farms as an “antidote to city living,” offering guests the luxury of open space.

“With direct access to nature, an acclaimed culinary landscape, strong creative energy and a remarkable history, the Hudson Valley has been a destination that Auberge Resorts Collection has had its sights set on for many years,” says Sorensen.

The resort is located in the town of Gardiner, west of the Hudson River, near New Paltz and the Shawangunk Mountains. “The resort’s 140 acres comprise meadows, woodlands and a flowing creek that will be a verdant escape focused on nature and wellness in all senses,” he adds.

Guest accommodations include 65 freestanding cabins, cottages and suites, designed by architectural firm Electric Bowery and interior studio Ward and Gray. Indoor spaces focus on natural materials accented with bright textiles, and all rooms and public spaces feature expansive windows and glass doors to take advantage of natural light.

“The resort was designed to feel like someone’s country home — one that is layered, collected and tells a story,” says Sorensen. “The interiors nod to early design movements that occurred throughout New York and also feature custom designs that display motifs of the land. Perhaps the most important element of inspiration was the surrounding landscape. All furniture layouts were arranged to frame the views outside your window.”

The hotel’s seasonal restaurant, Clay, is helmed by executive chef Rob Lawson and will incorporate produce from the area’s local farms. Maplehouse, a farm education center, will offer guests hands-on experiences including foraging, botanical mixology classes, and cooking demonstrations with guest chefs. Wellness offerings include the Wildflower Farms spa Thistle, which leans into the nature theme with a “seasonal” treatment menu, an indoor saltwater pool, fitness pavilion and Dew Bar, an outdoor pool and cocktail lounge open during warmer months. Guests who venture off-property will discover a plethora of nearby hiking trails, orchards, antique markets and some of the best outdoor rock climbing in the country.

“We will truly have something for every type of luxury traveler, no matter the age or type,” says Sorensen.

Wildflower Farms Noe DeWitt

