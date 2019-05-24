‘Tis the season for Hamptons splendor: yes, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer on Long Island, with polo classics, outdoor dining and plenty a social function to attend. Here, our guide to what not to miss all season long.

Your Favorite Workouts Are Closer Than Ever

Ness, a brand new bounce and sculpt studio in TriBeCa, is heading to Montauk. The invite-only studio will be offering personal training sessions, as well as pop-up classes at Gurney’s Montauk and Gurney’s Star Island and The Surf Lodge’s The Sanctuary, the new wellness outpost from the hip Montauk resort. The Sanctuary’s class roster includes workouts from Y7, Megan Roup and Torch’d, and will also host conversations and a pop-up activewear shop.

Gurney’s Star Island

Gurney’s has expanded to Star Island, opening its third resort in what was formerly known as the Montauk Yacht Club. Gurney’s Star Island is home to the largest Marina in the Hamptons, with room for large yachts to dock, if that’s your thing. The property will share resources with Gurney’s Montauk — a shuttle will run guests between the two resorts, providing shared access to Star Island’s Pool Club and Montauk’s spa and private Beach Club — and seaplane and yacht service can transport guests to Gurney’s Newport, just a short trip away.

A Book for the Beach

“It’s almost like the Hamptons are a song,” says writer Lucas Hunt. “Or some sort of a spirit that inspires sensitive people who want to feel good, or who want to heal or recover.”

The Iowa native, who doubles as an auctioneer, has channeled his passions for Long Island into “Hamptons,” a collection of poetry out now from Thane & Prose. Hunt settled in the Hamptons for an MFA program at Southampton College, and subsequently lived out east for some 14 years. “Hamptons” ranges from poems about the natural beauty of Long Island, which Hunt says was his first obsession, to the excitement of the social scene that comes with summer.

“What kept me there was the community and the nature and the beauty of it, but also the spectacle of summer, when the artists and gallerists would come for the art shows, for the galas and the benefits,” he says. “Just people coming through with the cars and the wealth and the attitude. You really can’t leave your house without realizing that you’re going to be faced with people who are out there showing up, showing off, living their best life.”

A Different Kind of Arrangement

Following the 2018 opening of Popup Florist’s East Village brick-and-mortar location, fashion’s favorite floral design company helmed by Kelsie Hayes descends upon the Hamptons this summer. Popup Florist opens the doors to its latest retail space, called Coffee and Flowers, on May 25 in Montauk. The spot is part of a partnership between the brand, Cynthia Rowley and West Village coffee-shop-slash-home-goods store The Elk — whose owner, Claire Chan, is a friend of Hayes’. Blossoms and espresso won’t be the only offerings; Coffee and Flowers hopes to also serve as a shop for beachgoers who can pick up a hat or tote bag before heading to the sand.

Looking to Party?

Whether you’re just hanging in the Hamptons for Memorial Day Weekend or spending a more extended period of time stuffing lobster rolls and rosé down your gob at the beach, these are the parties you cannot miss out east this summer.

Saturday, July 13:

You’ll have to fight it out between the two parties happening on this day: the Parrish Art Museum’s Midsummer Party and the 15th annual Hamptons Happening. The Parrish will honor artist Maya Lin and Louise and Leonard Riggio — who’s the founder of Barnes and Noble. Meanwhile, in Bridgehampton, taste the global spread of food, wine and liquor at the Hamptons Happening’s “Tour de Cuisine.”

Friday, July 26:

The invite-only benefit drawing party put on by the New York Academy of Art gives guests the opportunity to learn figure drawing basics from Will Cotton — then test their newfound skills with nude models.

Saturday, July 27:

Last year’s Watermill Center benefit offered dancers wearing formalwear and virtual reality headsets, a couple of them seated inside a blue box with silver tubing obscuring their heads. They blew giant bubbles. Don’t skip out on whatever kookiness this year’s event will surely bring.

Saturday, Aug. 3:

Rounding things out is Paddle for Pink, a morning paddle-board race and nighttime party that raises funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.