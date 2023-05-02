WWD Report Card: Worst Dressed at the Met Gala

Pete Davidson Christopher Polk/WWD

Pete Davidson

If you’re wearing a hat at the Met Gala, it better be a fascinator — not a bucket hat. The slouchy evening coat and shades are more bodega run than Met, and when paired with black gloves and a cocktail ring, the result is disjointed.

Kylie Jenner in Off-White.

Kylie Jenner

If you’re not going to follow the dress code at all, at least wear something so stunning it distracts us. This high slit body-con asymmetric red number feels like another day in Jenner’s life. It’s already forgotten.

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

We love Strong, but this chocolate brown coat mixed with the seafoam green ’70s-inspired ruffled shirt — plus molecular necklace — feels completely out of place. Even Kendall Roy would be embarrassed by this. But nice large shoes.

Janelle Monáe in Thom Browne.

Janelle Monáe

We love the cat bag, and Thom Browne had many great outfits during the night, but this wasn’t one of them. The unraveling trick feels a bit tired these days. The larger-than-life hoop skirt looked uncomfortable and too much of a costume for what the evening was about.

