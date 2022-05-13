WWD Report Card: Formula 1 Fashion

A look at the style of the top F1 drivers.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful race car driver in history. Now he’s leading the way in making the sport a global phenomenon — and dressing the part. The bright pink monochromatic Valentino fall look is for someone who loves high-speed fashion and it works for him. He loses half a point for trying to match the sunglasses.

Lewis Hamilton Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/AP

Charles Leclerc

The Monegasque young driver has racing in his blood, and the potential to become a fashion star. Being the lead racer for the only F1 team that stages a runway show in Milan — Ferrari — should give him a competitive advantage.

Charles Leclerc Mandoga Media/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Lando Norris

This young Brit still dresses like he is going to college: He has the good looks and charisma to become a major fashion player and should really go for it. It would be great to see British tailoring and a good dose of runway looks on him.

Lando Norris Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/AP

Daniel Ricciardo

The Australian dresses goof-ily. While some of his looks could work on a summer holiday, they appear too casual for the high-end world of F1. He could use a more polished approach while still maintaining that relaxed Aussie attitude.

Daniel Ricciardo Lynne Sladky/AP

Max Verstappen

The current world champ has made it very clear that he doesn’t care about style, he only cares about racing. His love of skinny jeans and flat-brimmed hats feels reminiscent of the early 2000s. While this is a perennial look in the Netherlands, on the world stage it feels out of step.

Max Verstappen Press Association via AP Images

Carlos Sainz

The red Ferrari outfit appears in some of the most iconic photos of racing history, and instantly upgrades the little effort the Spaniard puts toward dressing up. As one of racing’s rising stars, he should up his sartorial game and opt for elegant but traditional looks.