Although podcast downloads are down since the start of March, there’s still plenty of listening options. From art and design to comedy and outdoor inspo, here are a few recommendations to welcome into your routine.

“Dialogues” with David Zwirner gallery

Galleries and museums worldwide may be closed for the foreseeable future, but Zwirner has turned its attention to the digital space. In addition to its online viewing rooms, the gallery is altering its podcast schedule to release four new episodes of “Dialogues” in the coming month. Guests on forthcoming episodes will include discussions with comic artists R. Crumb and Art Spiegelman, Kahlil Joseph and Karon Davis, photographer Tyler Mitchell and cultural critic Antwaun Sargent, and artist Luc Tuymans. (Available at davidzwirner.com/podcast.)

“More Than One Thing” with Athena Calderone

Calderone launched her new podcast in early February with the intention of pulling “back the curtain” on the journey of many (now) successful creatives. It’s not all Insta-perfection. Guests so far have included Jenna Lyons, Nate Berkus, Waris Ahluwalia, and Christene Barberich. (Available at eye-swoon.com/podcast.)

“Business Dad” with Alexis Ohanian

Ohanian has several claims to fame: he cofounded Reddit and Initialized Capital, is married to Serena Williams, and in 2017 he became a father. That last point inspired him to launch his own podcast at the beginning of the year, interviewing successful men across business, media and sports about how they balance — and prioritize — being a father with their careers. Guests for season one include Hasan Minhaj, Wired editor Nicholas Thompson, former NFL player and Goldman Sachs vice president Justin Tuck, The Kid Mero… and Ohanian’s own father, Chris Ohanian. (Available at businessdad.initialized.com.)

View Gallery Related 11 Honoré Launches Private, In-House Label

“Staying In” with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

Married couple and creative collaborators Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (the pair cowrote the 2017 comedy “Big Sick”) have used the quarantine to launch a new podcast. They describe it as a “limited series” podcast — they only intend to put out episodes for as long as social isolation is needed — and are donating all profits to various charities benefiting people affected by the coronavirus. (Available at Apple Podcasts.)

“Wild Ideas Worth Living” with REI



With REI’s stores remaining closed and people encouraged to stay at home, the outdoor retailer similarly turned its focus inward for its latest podcast episode. Author James Nestor dives deep into the topic of breathwork this week, offering exercises and insight into how one’s breathing technique impacts sport ability and health. Other recently featured guests include singer Mike Posner, who discusses his walk across the country, plus-size marathon runner Latoya Shauntay Snell, and Chris Fagan, who broke a world record for skiing to the South Pole (Available at rei.com/blog/podcasts/wild-ideas-worth-living.)

More From the Eye:

Jackson Wang on Releasing Music Amid Pandemic

Lolo Zouaï Releases Music Video for ‘Moi/Look at Us’

Jessie Reyez’s Self-Quarantine Playlist