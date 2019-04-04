WWD List: The Ultimate Power Lunch Ranking

Let’s do lunch, shall we? A definitive list of where New York’s creatives, fashionistas, ceo’s and socials break bread for a power lunch.

Le Coucou: For the downtown fashionista who still wants that uptown polish.

The Odeon: Condé’s move downtown has revitalized this New York classic as a go-to watering hole for the media crowd — as dwindling as they might be.

Sant Ambroeus Lafayette: The SoHo outpost of this Italian eatery is a favorite of the fashion set in the mood to Instagram an Aperol Spritz.

Michael’s: While many editors might’ve bailed for greener pastures (i.e. lower Manhattan), socialites, ceo’s, money men and others stay true to this lunchtime classic, which is blessedly a stone’s throw from the Upper East Side.

La Mercerie: Less of a hardcore fashion crowd than Sant Ambroeus, this café is beloved by Euro-centric designers and in-the-know creatives. And Martha Stewart, just to keep it interesting.

abcV: What’s chicer than veggies?

Barbuto: The popularity of this low-key Italian spot will surely spike following announcement it’s closing; better hustle on over.

Kappo Masa: The dimly lit sushi place tucked underneath the Gagosian Gallery is the stop of choice for the art crowd — and Euros staying at The Mark or Carlyle.

Dimes: Power hipsters and wannabes alike flock to this LES staple for pseudo-healthy, camera-friendly fare.

L’Avenue at Saks: Power spot in waiting, this newly opened Paris import is sure to draw Midtown’s chicest networkers.

DUMBO House: The meeting spot of choice for Brooklynites. But let’s be honest, if you’re lunching in an outer borough it’s really not much of a power lunch.

Midtown Pret-a-Manger: Naturally, the ultimate power move is to take someone to a random Midtown Pret.

