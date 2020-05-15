Attend the Digital Launch Part for “Serving New York”
“Serving New York,” a digital cookbook supporting the New York City restaurant industry’s relief fund, is hosting an Instagram launch party on Friday night. Starting at 6 p.m. EST, join @roar.ny live for cocktails, recipe demos, and conversations from the book’s contributors.
View this post on Instagram
You're invited to the launch party for Serving New York, the cookbook written to support NYCs restaurants and their hard-working teams through one of the most powerful, most unifying languages on Earth: recipes. Join us at 6pm est on Friday night for cocktails, demos and chats on @roar.ny. Serving New York will officially be available on Monday, May 18th but the book is available for pre-order NOW, via @inhousenewyork, at the link in our bio. PS. Tag your +1 in the comments for a chance to win a ROAR swag bag.
SoHo House Quiz Night on Saturday With Mel C and Richard E Grant
SoHo House has launched Open House, a digital platform for events and conversations hosted by the members club. You can watch conversations between Luke Evans and Edith Bowman, watch recipe demos from SoHo House chefs, and find HIIT workouts from trainers like Luke Zocchi, who works with Chris Hemsworth. On May 16 at 3 p.m. EST (8 p.m. GMT), SoHo House members can join Mel C and Richard E Grant on Zoom for an interactive Pub Quiz-style live event. (It will be recorded, so nonmembers can watch online afterward.) Participants are encouraged to dress up in unique outfits, and the quiz will kick off with a Picante cocktail masterclass.
Fall Asleep to a Bedtime Story
This week, the New Museum launched “Bedtime Stories,” a new project with artist Maurizio Cattelan. Artists including David Byrne, Jeff Koons, Rashid Johnson, Ugo Rondinone, Michael Stipe, Marilyn Minter and Takashi Murakami have been invited to read passages from their favorite books, their own writing, or improv something new. The project kicked off with Iggy Pop, who reads a love letter to a lost dog, as well as contributions from Tacita Dean, Abraham Cruzvillegas, and Andra Ursuta. New audio stories will be posted each day on the museum’s web site through the end of June.
View this post on Instagram
As part of its series of new digital initiatives, we're excited to announce “Bedtime Stories,” a project initiated by Maurizio Cattelan. Inviting friends and other artists and performers he admires to keep us company, Cattelan imagined “Bedtime Stories” as a way of staying together during these days of isolation. Each participant has been asked to read a selection from their favorite book – a sentence, passage, chapter, or more – to be shared with the New Museum’s online audiences. Some chose to read existing works, others to read their own writings, still others to create impromptu performances. Whether drawn from memory, imagination, or cherished volumes kept close at hand, the recordings by artists were captured quickly in an unfiltered fashion on phones or laptops in their homes or studios around the world. A new installment of “Bedtime Stories” will be made available each day through the end of June on our IGTV channel and at the link in our bio. First up, we have a bedtime story from Iggy Pop. @iggypopofficial @lomavistarecordings
Nigel Cooke: Midnights Opens Online at Pace
British artist Nigel Cooke has unveiled six new large-scale abstract drawings in a solo online exhibition for Pace. The works on paper, in hues of black and blue, were all created after twilight while the artist has been in quarantine. Proceeds from the first work to be sold will be donated to the NHS Charities Together. The show will be viewable online through June 2.
View this post on Instagram
Our new solo online exhibition, "Nigel Cooke: Midnights," is now live on our website. Here, Cooke reflects on the genesis of his most recent works on paper, discussing the influence of global isolation, the transitional moments that these works celebrate, and how quarantine has shifted his perception. – 100% of the proceeds of the first sale of the exhibition will be donated to NHS Charities Together to benefit patients and healthcare workers affected by COVID-19. To explore the works on view, click the link in our story. – Video ©️ Nigel Cooke @nigelcookestudio
Celebrate The Class of 2020 With an Epic Graduation Ceremony
On Saturday night, various cable networks will air a one-hour special celebrating the graduating high school class of 2020. “Graduate Together: American Honors the High School Class of 2020” will feature appearances from President Obama, LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and others. The show will also be streamed online, followed by an after party on — where else? — TikTok.