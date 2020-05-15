Attend the Digital Launch Part for “Serving New York”

“Serving New York,” a digital cookbook supporting the New York City restaurant industry’s relief fund, is hosting an Instagram launch party on Friday night. Starting at 6 p.m. EST, join @roar.ny live for cocktails, recipe demos, and conversations from the book’s contributors.

SoHo House Quiz Night on Saturday With Mel C and Richard E Grant

SoHo House has launched Open House, a digital platform for events and conversations hosted by the members club. You can watch conversations between Luke Evans and Edith Bowman, watch recipe demos from SoHo House chefs, and find HIIT workouts from trainers like Luke Zocchi, who works with Chris Hemsworth. On May 16 at 3 p.m. EST (8 p.m. GMT), SoHo House members can join Mel C and Richard E Grant on Zoom for an interactive Pub Quiz-style live event. (It will be recorded, so nonmembers can watch online afterward.) Participants are encouraged to dress up in unique outfits, and the quiz will kick off with a Picante cocktail masterclass.

Fall Asleep to a Bedtime Story

This week, the New Museum launched “Bedtime Stories,” a new project with artist Maurizio Cattelan. Artists including David Byrne, Jeff Koons, Rashid Johnson, Ugo Rondinone, Michael Stipe, Marilyn Minter and Takashi Murakami have been invited to read passages from their favorite books, their own writing, or improv something new. The project kicked off with Iggy Pop, who reads a love letter to a lost dog, as well as contributions from Tacita Dean, Abraham Cruzvillegas, and Andra Ursuta. New audio stories will be posted each day on the museum’s web site through the end of June.

Nigel Cooke: Midnights Opens Online at Pace

British artist Nigel Cooke has unveiled six new large-scale abstract drawings in a solo online exhibition for Pace. The works on paper, in hues of black and blue, were all created after twilight while the artist has been in quarantine. Proceeds from the first work to be sold will be donated to the NHS Charities Together. The show will be viewable online through June 2.

Celebrate The Class of 2020 With an Epic Graduation Ceremony

On Saturday night, various cable networks will air a one-hour special celebrating the graduating high school class of 2020. “Graduate Together: American Honors the High School Class of 2020” will feature appearances from President Obama, LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and others. The show will also be streamed online, followed by an after party on — where else? — TikTok.