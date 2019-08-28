The best and worst from what is always the most outlandish red carpet.

Rosalía: A-

The Spanish flamenco sensation seemed to be channeling Ava Gardner in Fifties Madrid. The pin curl and chandelier earrings are yet another heritage reference, which complete the look and give it an overall glamorous megastar look.

Taylor Swift: B-

She’s the fashion veteran of the pack, so given her access we expect more from her. This multicolored blazer feels too reminiscent of her Teen Choice Awards outfit. The high boot enhances the sex appeal, but for the VMAs, a little bit more risk would’ve paid off.

Ava Max: Fail

The asymmetrical bob is the least of her problems here. She’s going for a superhero look when she is the one in need of saving. The “Rhythm Nation” boots are a cute throwback to the Nineties, but here they only make things worse.

Lizzo: B+

Lizzo is all confidence, and this scene-stealing, red sequined Jessica Rabbit outfit with matching boa is a perfect match. The beehive, red lip and stunning necklace just add to the head-turning effort.

Normani: B

This is a perfect throwback to Nineties Destiny’s Child. The high hip slit with exposed torso is perfect for the VMAs, and sequin was very on trend for the night.

Lil Nas X: A-

This is Elton John meets Prince, with a disco-cowboy hint — and we love it. This look turns him into a global star — and what’s not to like about a metallic cowboy boot?

Camila Cabello: C

This is what happens when a toga party goes wrong. The white stilettos turn the sexy ensemble into a bridal nightmare. The hairstyle is really flattering on her face, but for the outfit, it enhances the messiness.

Shawn Mendes: B

Mendes has legs Mick Jagger would kill for. The tight teal suit with high-heeled boots screams rock star. Our only criticism would be that the tank top is taking over — leaving the sheer shirt as the only layer would be way more powerful.