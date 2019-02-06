Onstage and off the field at the Super Bowl, and on the carpet for the Oscar nominees luncheon: this week’s best and worst.

Tom Brady: B+

When you have model looks and a longstanding relationship with Tom Ford, the odds are in your favor. The brown suede trenchcoat could easily read Seventies flasher, but the caramel V-neck and white T-shirt makes the look more chic autumn brunch. But lose the headphones and the peace sign.



Adam Levine: FAIL

The 39-year-old singer is obviously in good shape, but we wish he would’ve kept his tank top on. He seems to be auditioning for a role as someone much tougher than the lead singer of a glorified boy band. But we love the Nike high-tops.

Big Boi: D

Everything Nineties is having a comeback but this take on Nineties streetwear should be left in that decade. From the oversize fur coat to the embellished red sweatpants, he looks like a caricature of a rapper.

Travis Scott: B-

The leather look is very runway 2019. But for the rest of the world, this might read more leather daddy on his way to a motorcycle convention.

Cardi B: B

Pajama styles during the daytime are meant to look relaxed and cozy. This HotPants version with white booties gives it a sex kitten spin — very appropriate to perform in but don’t try this at home.



Glenn Close: D

In this pastel ensemble, she is the Grinch that stole Easter. No more bunny eggs for anyone.

Lady Gaga: A-

Gaga continues her stellar red carpet season with this updated Twenties white gown with exaggerated poet sleeves. The vampy glam only makes things better, enhancing the retro feel.

Yalitza Aparicio: B+

The Sixties retro shift, even with the high pony, would look very costumey normally, but Aparicio’s playful confidence makes it feel fresh and cool. A lighter shoe would have worked better.