Adam Levine, Yalitza Aparicio, Cardi B, and Tom Brady



Onstage and off the field at the Super Bowl, and on the carpet for the Oscar nominees luncheon: this week’s best and worst.

Tom Brady: B+

Tom Brady in Tom Ford. 

When you have model looks and a longstanding relationship with Tom Ford, the odds are in your favor. The brown suede trenchcoat could easily read Seventies flasher, but the caramel V-neck and white T-shirt makes the look more chic autumn brunch. But lose the headphones and the peace sign.

Adam Levine: FAIL

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during the half-time showLos Angeles Rams v New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 Feb 2019

Adam Levine  Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

The 39-year-old singer is obviously in good shape, but we wish he would’ve kept his tank top on. He seems to be auditioning for a role as someone much tougher than the lead singer of a glorified boy band. But we love the Nike high-tops.

Big Boi: D

EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services.Mandatory Credit: Photo by IPS/REX/Shutterstock (10082175ar)Rapper Big Boi performing during halftime show.Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII, American Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA - 3 Feb 2019

Big Boi  IPS/REX/Shutterstock

Everything Nineties is having a comeback but this take on Nineties streetwear should be left in that decade. From the oversize fur coat to the embellished red sweatpants, he looks like a caricature of a rapper.

Travis Scott: B-

Rapper Travis Scott performs during the half time show of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 03 February 2019.Super Bowl LIII, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019

Travis Scott  ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The leather look is very runway 2019. But for the rest of the world, this might read more leather daddy on his way to a motorcycle convention.

Cardi B: B

Cardi BMichael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl LIII Party, Atlanta, USA - 02 Feb 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington

Cardi B in Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington.  MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Pajama styles during the daytime are meant to look relaxed and cozy. This HotPants version with white booties gives it a sex kitten spin — very appropriate to perform in but don’t try this at home.

Glenn Close: D

Glenn CloseThe Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2019Wearing Alexander McQueen, Shoes by Christian Louboutin

Glenn Close in Alexander McQueen.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

In this pastel ensemble, she is the Grinch that stole Easter. No more bunny eggs for anyone.

Lady Gaga: A-

Lady GagaThe Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2019Wearing Louis Vuitton

Lady Gaga in Louis Vuitton.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Gaga continues her stellar red carpet season with this updated Twenties white gown with exaggerated poet sleeves. The vampy glam only makes things better, enhancing the retro feel.

Yalitza Aparicio: B+

Yalitza AparicioThe Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Feb 2019Wearing Prada, Shoes by Chloe Gosselin

Yalitza Aparicio in Prada.  Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The Sixties retro shift, even with the high pony, would look very costumey normally, but Aparicio’s playful confidence makes it feel fresh and cool. A lighter shoe would have worked better.

