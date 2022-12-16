×
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-fall RTW

WWD Report Card: The World of ‘Wednesday’

Breaking down the best looks from "Wednesday."

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair.

Enid Sinclair

It wouldn’t be a high school drama without the signature blonde, pink-loving, overly optimistic character. As always, don’t let the looks fool you: she turns out to be a force of nature. 

Thing
Thing

Thing

This fan favorite doesn’t need a stitch of clothing to find himself a fashion icon. The DIY aesthetic feels more relevant than ever. In a world of nail art, the simplistic approach to grooming feels exciting.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday Addams

The goth take on a school uniform puts the collegiate look on its head, from the sharpness of the shoulder construction to the elongated shirt cuff. The result exudes power and coolness.

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay
Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay.

Bianca Barclay

This is a more traditional school uniform, but the bright colored blue stripe is the perfect complement for her blue eye coloring, giving her an otherworldly feel. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams.

Morticia Addams

One of the most iconic of looks, Morticia is a Halloween classic and has only gotten better with age. The accurate replica shows the understanding of respecting the integrity of a character. There’s no need to reinvent this, it’s perfect as is.

Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems
Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems.

Principal Weems

Channeling Alfred Hitchcock golden-era heroines, this leading lady is glamorous — in a very unsettling way. It’s ideal for the role.

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams
Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams.

Gomez Addams

The chalk-stripe three-piece suit, finger-wave hairstyle and skinny mustache are classic Gomez. This business-formal take on an executive monster hits the mark. 

