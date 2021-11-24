×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Beauty

How Grooming Is Introducing Men to Self-care and Redefining Masculinity

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alber Elbaz Tribute Show to Get Museum Treatment

Business

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

WWD Report Card: AMA Best Dressed

Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B were the night's big fashion winners.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Report Card - 2021 AMAs
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The major fashion moments from the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny: 4
This is such a hit when it comes to street style fashion. The oversize foam green puffer, ’90s shades, technical pants and statement sneakers are the ideal ingredients for an uber cool and young look. Bad Bunny just has that “It” factor.

Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B: 5
The art form of Schiaparelli is in a league of its own. In an ego-driven industry, it takes a lot of confidence to wear a mask like this — and Cardi B certainly can pull it off. The “Eyes Wide Shut” vibe adds to the edginess and mystery of the effort. And we always love a black veil moment.

Cardi B
Cardi B Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Olivia Rodrigo: 5
One of the best dressed of the night. This sequined see-through dress has all the elements for an older, matriarchal look, but the transparencies and the form-fitting silhouette make it youthful and glamorous.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halle Bailey: 4
One of the major trends of the night was cutouts and skin. This lace-up velvet gown oozes sexy while covering her in all the right places. Bailey is finding the balance between style and sensuality.

Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chloe Bailey: 4
Another example of the cutout dress being one of the hottest trends of the season, as seen on a lot of the runways for spring 2022. The floor-sweeping skirt and mega slit are giving us Jennifer Lopez early Aughts vibes — which we love.

Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Giveon: 4
Simple, monochromatic and chic, this black-on-black outfit has a lot of evening references, but the shine on the bomber jacket and the zipper detail of the pants create a tension between tradition and modernity.

Giveon
Giveon Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Machine Gun Kelly: 3.5
He’s pulling from rock punk references, with an undertone of goth, and really no one else is doing this right now. With grommets, pearls, safety pins and chains (he even has chain glued to his nails), the combination could be chaos but he keeps it under control. The spike choker is always an ’80s punk classic.

Machine Gun Kelly
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billy Porter: 2.5
More is more when it comes to Billy Porter. Is it a hat or is it an umbrella? The blue is so Tiffany’s box that it feels as if he is walking out of a store window — but he gets bonus points for always trying to push the boundaries.

Billy Porter
Billy Porter Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

