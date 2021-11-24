WWD Report Card: AMA Best Dressed

The major fashion moments from the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny: 4

This is such a hit when it comes to street style fashion. The oversize foam green puffer, ’90s shades, technical pants and statement sneakers are the ideal ingredients for an uber cool and young look. Bad Bunny just has that “It” factor.

Bad Bunny Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B: 5

The art form of Schiaparelli is in a league of its own. In an ego-driven industry, it takes a lot of confidence to wear a mask like this — and Cardi B certainly can pull it off. The “Eyes Wide Shut” vibe adds to the edginess and mystery of the effort. And we always love a black veil moment.

Cardi B Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Olivia Rodrigo: 5

One of the best dressed of the night. This sequined see-through dress has all the elements for an older, matriarchal look, but the transparencies and the form-fitting silhouette make it youthful and glamorous.

Olivia Rodrigo Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Halle Bailey: 4

One of the major trends of the night was cutouts and skin. This lace-up velvet gown oozes sexy while covering her in all the right places. Bailey is finding the balance between style and sensuality.

Halle Bailey Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chloe Bailey: 4

Another example of the cutout dress being one of the hottest trends of the season, as seen on a lot of the runways for spring 2022. The floor-sweeping skirt and mega slit are giving us Jennifer Lopez early Aughts vibes — which we love.

Chloe Bailey Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Giveon: 4

Simple, monochromatic and chic, this black-on-black outfit has a lot of evening references, but the shine on the bomber jacket and the zipper detail of the pants create a tension between tradition and modernity.

Giveon Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Machine Gun Kelly: 3.5

He’s pulling from rock punk references, with an undertone of goth, and really no one else is doing this right now. With grommets, pearls, safety pins and chains (he even has chain glued to his nails), the combination could be chaos but he keeps it under control. The spike choker is always an ’80s punk classic.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billy Porter: 2.5

More is more when it comes to Billy Porter. Is it a hat or is it an umbrella? The blue is so Tiffany’s box that it feels as if he is walking out of a store window — but he gets bonus points for always trying to push the boundaries.