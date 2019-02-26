Regina King, Rachel Weisz, Chadwick Boseman, Billy Porter, and Emma Stone.

From shocking pink to elegant white, here is our Oscars breakdown.

Regina King: A-

Regina King, 2019 Oscars

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

This is the best King has ever looked. We normally don’t like white gowns on the red carpet — they tend to look like second nuptials — but the silhouette, draping and hair and makeup make this very Old Hollywood glamour. Perfect for her big win.

Emma Stone: D

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton, 2019 Oscars

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

From burned pizza to waffle cones, social media has had a field day with this one. And they’re not wrong. We hate to see Stone lost in this futuristic getup — but had she added roller skates and shortened the hem, we’d be in business. Disco never dies.

Brie Larson: A

Brie Larson, 2019 Oscars

Brie Larson in Celine by Hedi Slimane.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Brie Larson, where have you been this whole time? This silver stunner of a dress proves she’s coming into herself on the red carpet. She’s seductive and in control.

Rachel Weisz: A

Rachel Weisz, 2019 Oscars

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy Couture.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Weisz wins for ultimate fashion moment of the night. The naughty-and-nice tension between the goddess tiara and the latex red cape showed a lot of confidence and dimension, making this choice one of a kind. She’s talking to the fashion insider.

Lady Gaga: B

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen, 2019 Oscars

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

After such an exciting carpet season, we expected a showstopper from Gaga come Sunday. She went with a jewelry first (148 carats at that), dress second approach, which might look stunning in person but doesn’t translate in photos. Noted (and appreciated) on the Audrey Hepburn references.

Chadwick Boseman: C+

Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy Couture, 2019 Oscars

Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy Couture.  Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Boseman is known for being a risk-taker, but this beaded tuxedo with trail, paired with an elongated bow blouse felt a bit fashion victim. Going for a more traditional shirt would’ve gone a long way.

Billy Porter: A-

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles91st Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano.  Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Porter likes to push the men’s wear boundaries on the red carpet. We’re getting Madonna in Ghesquière’s Balenciaga vibes. This goth master is full of confidence and glamour.

Gemma Chan: B+

Gemma Chan, 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan in Valentino Couture.  David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

It is a beautiful dress, but the shock value is a little bit diluted by all the other pink, voluminous gowns we’ve seen on the carpet this season. Nevertheless the hair and makeup and subtle accessories make this a winner.

