From shocking pink to elegant white, here is our Oscars breakdown.

Regina King: A-

This is the best King has ever looked. We normally don’t like white gowns on the red carpet — they tend to look like second nuptials — but the silhouette, draping and hair and makeup make this very Old Hollywood glamour. Perfect for her big win.

Emma Stone: D

From burned pizza to waffle cones, social media has had a field day with this one. And they’re not wrong. We hate to see Stone lost in this futuristic getup — but had she added roller skates and shortened the hem, we’d be in business. Disco never dies.

Brie Larson: A

Brie Larson, where have you been this whole time? This silver stunner of a dress proves she’s coming into herself on the red carpet. She’s seductive and in control.

Rachel Weisz: A

Weisz wins for ultimate fashion moment of the night. The naughty-and-nice tension between the goddess tiara and the latex red cape showed a lot of confidence and dimension, making this choice one of a kind. She’s talking to the fashion insider.

Lady Gaga: B

After such an exciting carpet season, we expected a showstopper from Gaga come Sunday. She went with a jewelry first (148 carats at that), dress second approach, which might look stunning in person but doesn’t translate in photos. Noted (and appreciated) on the Audrey Hepburn references.

Chadwick Boseman: C+

Boseman is known for being a risk-taker, but this beaded tuxedo with trail, paired with an elongated bow blouse felt a bit fashion victim. Going for a more traditional shirt would’ve gone a long way.

Billy Porter: A-

Porter likes to push the men’s wear boundaries on the red carpet. We’re getting Madonna in Ghesquière’s Balenciaga vibes. This goth master is full of confidence and glamour.

Gemma Chan: B+

It is a beautiful dress, but the shock value is a little bit diluted by all the other pink, voluminous gowns we’ve seen on the carpet this season. Nevertheless the hair and makeup and subtle accessories make this a winner.