Is there anyone more exciting fashion-wise right now than Rosalía and Bad Bunny? A look at some of their best.

This mismatched pattern explosion shows Bad Bunny’s fearlessness when it comes to fashion. Looks like this have been seen in the Parisian avant-garde runway shows that celebrate heritage Americana. His effort to try to ground it with the bucket hat, sunglasses, knee pads and black socks inject humor, proving Bad Bunny is in on the joke.

This feels like his take on a red-carpet evening ensemble. The pronounced haircut and futuristic eye accessory add a galactic flair that keeps us guessing. If those are VR goggles, we want to go to whatever reality he’s in.

This is the perfect at-home lounging outfit for when you want to feel just a tad bit fabulous. The white Crocs and gold chain add a trashy-chic tension. What’s not to love about a bad bunny dressed as a white bunny?

Yes please, we’ll take it! This 1970s prom tuxedo with a hint of Austin Powers really shows his confidence with fashion. There are no limits for him. The matching sunglasses bring the retro references to the now.

Rosalía is incredibly invested in flamenco, and this is basically an evening take on what a cantaora would wear after the show. The flat curls on her forehead and the exaggerated chandelier earring only enhance the heritage folklore of the art.

The red leather fringe gives off an ’80s vibes while pushing another Spanish iconic “el mantón.” The flowing hair and red lip become very pop star — and everything works.

This look vaults elements of flamenco dresses — polka dots and drama — into this century. The oversize graphic element is fun but also high-fashion. The side trail with ruffling references one of the most defining elements of flamenco dressing.

Here is Rosalía bringing more of a street edge with a wink to early-Aughts Paris Hilton that feels relevant for now. The high pigtails show a playful side that works great onstage.