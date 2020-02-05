Here, the best and worst from the 2020 BAFTAs carpet.

Rooney Mara: B+

Mara has the Goth glam thing down. However, here, she’s going very retro-chic with a touch of sexiness — and we love. The shawl sheer detail has an ethereal quality that softens the all-black effect.

Scarlett Johansson: C-

We hope she brings home the disco ball trophy in this “Dancing With the Stars” number. There is a time and a place for muppet hair — and this is definitely not it. The contouring is also a hot mess.

Jodie Turner Smith: A

This is a yellow extravaganza of glamour and fun. It’s the perfect dress for a pregnant woman — it’s about light and life. The color is extremely flattering on her, and the cut looks comfortable and sexy. The easy bob goes with the carefree, glamorous element of the ensemble.

Renée Zellweger: A-

The Fifties-inspired gown feels like an homage to the screen stars of that era, without looking costume-y or old. The perfectly tailored dress suits her nicely, and the gold cuffs keep everything visually symmetrical.

Al Pacino: C+

Pacino is a wizard after dark in this black-on-black oversize robe-like coat and matching long scarf. The wind tunnel hair and round frames add a man-of-mystery quality. What spell might he cast next?

Zoe Kravitz: A

It’s no secret that we are big fans of Kravitz’s red-carpet dominance. But this metallic column dress is everything we pray for. The sleek hair and coordinating earrings and lip are ideal. A metallic dress is not easy, but the sharp tailoring makes it majestic.

Asa Butterfield: C

Eveningwear when you’re a young man is a complex endeavor. Although we applaud his playfulness, with the cropped double-breasted blazer and big bow tie, the result is rather straight-jacket-like. Let’s hope no one asks him to pass the salt.

Florence Pugh: B

The oversize electric pink dress thing has lost most of its shock value, due to recent red-carpet seasons. The color is very flattering on her, and we like the matching lip. But the club-ready platforms and miniskirt clash with the fairy-tale feel of the cape-dress.