WWD Report Card: Who Needs Batman When We Can Have This Catwoman?

Robert Pattinson, who is the newest Batman, has stayed dark and moody for his press looks, while Zoë Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, continues to show why she’s a fashion superstar.

Eiffel Tower: 4

For the press tour, Pattinson’s really dressing up. In one of the most successful outfits of the tour, he wears a black-on-black Dior suit that fits him well. The oversize coat acting like a cape visually marries his character, and the form-fitting suit underneath is great for a superhero. A shorter haircut would’ve helped.

Robert Pattinson Courtesy of Dior

Black look: 3

Here’s the problem: He continues with the black-on-black outfits, but in this case, the look comes across more as an ill-fitting undertaker than a superhero. The soft shoulder and boxy silhouette do nothing to play up his athletic physique, and his love affair with the blow-dryer is obvious with this over-coiffed hairstyle that feels better suited for an uptown socialite on the way to brunch.

Robert Pattinson Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Grey: 2

Things go from bad to worse with this slouchy, oversize textured suit that is completely engulfing him. The opportunity of using sartorial cuts as a way of empowering oneself is completely missed here.

Robert Pattinson Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Zoe cutout gown: 4.5

Kravitz is an A-plus fashion star. Her method dressing is not only to theme but super chic as well. This Saint Laurent form-fitting gown with pebble cleavage detail fits her like a glove, while the breast cutout design is reminiscent of the bat signal.

Zoe Kravitz Photo by James Shaw/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Oscar laceup gown: 5

Meow! Filling the shoes of women like Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer is no easy task, but on the red carpet, Kravitz is in a league of her own. The lace-up corset and cat-shaped cleavage seems to be a perfect Catwoman red carpet interpretation. The hair is on point as well: The flat curl across her forehead adds a level of continental chic.

Zoe Kravitz Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Saint Laurent trench: 4

Just when we thought things couldn’t get any cooler, they did. This Catwoman meets the Matrix outfit has all the edgy fashion elements for a killer look, including the sleek sunnies and pulled back hairstyle. There’s nothing more badass than a belted leather trench.