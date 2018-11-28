Michael B Jordan, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot

A look at this week’s best and worst celebrity fashion moments.

Jennifer Lopez: C-

Jennifer LopezNew York Special Screening of 'Second Act', USA - 26 Nov 2018

Jennifer Lopez  Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

She looks like she got dressed in the dark. Some Eighties trends shouldn’t be revived. The spiked heel and the leather cuff contradict the ladylike element of the handbag.

Gal Gadot: B-

Gal Gadot'Ralph Breaks the Internet' film premiere, London, UK - 25 Nov 2018Wearing Mugler

Gal Gadot  James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock

The exaggerated bell bottom and wide lapel take a tasteful suit into costume territory. In order for this to work, Austin Powers should be doing the Electric Slide nearby.

Rachel Weisz: C+

Rachel WeiszIndependent Filmmaker Project's 28th Annual Gotham Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors

Rachel Weisz  Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

This is basically your British aunt’s dress when you’re in Mustique for Thanksgiving. It’s very blah, and Weisz can do better.

Amber Heard: C

Amber Heard'Aquaman' film premiere, London, UK - 26 Nov 2018 Wearing Valentino Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9731965bg

Amber Heard  Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

This is one example of something that doesn’t translate from runway to red carpet. Conceptually it’s interesting, and she definitely looks like the wife of Poseidon. Only Esther Williams could pull off a costume-level swim cap without looking comical. But major points for trying something wild.

Jason Momoa: C+

Jason MomoaAquaman World Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 26 Nov 2018

Jason Momoa  Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

He looks like a guy who bought a Harley during a midlife crisis and is trying with overkill to dress the part. But we should be thankful he isn’t going with the underwater theme and restrained from dressing as a merman.

Adam Driver: B-

Adam Driver28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Nov 2018

Adam Driver  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

He has the bone structure and charisma to pull off major fashion on the red carpet — which is why it’s painful to see him in this uninspired black ensemble. A well-structured shoulder and a fitted blazer would do wonders.

Ethan Hawke: D

Ethan Hawke28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 26 Nov 2018

Ethan Hawke  Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

This iridescent light gray suit would be a better fit for a stroll on the moon than at an awards show. Unfortunately, the light shade washes him out and ages him.

Michael B Jordan: B+

Michael B. Jordan'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2018

Michael B. Jordan  REX/Shutterstock

There is nothing new to this lumberjack streetwear hipster look, but compared to his contemporaries’ approach to casual — looking at you, Jonah Hill — his effort reads like haute couture.

