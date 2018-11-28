A look at this week’s best and worst celebrity fashion moments.

Jennifer Lopez: C-

She looks like she got dressed in the dark. Some Eighties trends shouldn’t be revived. The spiked heel and the leather cuff contradict the ladylike element of the handbag.

Gal Gadot: B-

The exaggerated bell bottom and wide lapel take a tasteful suit into costume territory. In order for this to work, Austin Powers should be doing the Electric Slide nearby.

Rachel Weisz: C+

This is basically your British aunt’s dress when you’re in Mustique for Thanksgiving. It’s very blah, and Weisz can do better.

Amber Heard: C

This is one example of something that doesn’t translate from runway to red carpet. Conceptually it’s interesting, and she definitely looks like the wife of Poseidon. Only Esther Williams could pull off a costume-level swim cap without looking comical. But major points for trying something wild.

Jason Momoa: C+

He looks like a guy who bought a Harley during a midlife crisis and is trying with overkill to dress the part. But we should be thankful he isn’t going with the underwater theme and restrained from dressing as a merman.

Adam Driver: B-

He has the bone structure and charisma to pull off major fashion on the red carpet — which is why it’s painful to see him in this uninspired black ensemble. A well-structured shoulder and a fitted blazer would do wonders.

Ethan Hawke: D

This iridescent light gray suit would be a better fit for a stroll on the moon than at an awards show. Unfortunately, the light shade washes him out and ages him.

Michael B Jordan: B+

There is nothing new to this lumberjack streetwear hipster look, but compared to his contemporaries’ approach to casual — looking at you, Jonah Hill — his effort reads like haute couture.