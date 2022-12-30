×
WWD Report Card: The Best of 2022

A look back at the best celebrity style moments of the year.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Zendaya
Zendaya Michael Buckner/Variety
Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna: 5

One of the standout moments of the year came from the multihyphanate, who revolutionized what we know of as celebrity pregnancy style. She made maternity clothes a celebration of her body, and looked chic and beautiful while doing so. 

Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet Courtesy of Wire Image

Timothée Chalamet: 5

Another rule breaker, Timothée Chalamet has developed one of the most influential red carpet games in menswear history. This sleeveless and backless red Haider Ackermann number has it all: it’s equal parts rock ‘n ‘roll, genderless and glamorous. 

Zendaya
Zendaya Michael Buckner/Variety

Zendaya: 4

This year continued her reign at the top of the best dressed list. Zendaya has been developing a very fashion forward, edgy wardrobe so it’s somewhat of a surprise to see her in a very traditional vintage strapless black gown. The perfect fit, minimal jewelry and high ponytail keep this feeling young and fun.

Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Courtesy of Getty Images

Brad Pitt: 5

During Brad Pitt’s career, there’s been every variety of influential moments on the red carpet but probably nothing has been as directional as this summer’s linen skirt suit paired with combat boots and the linen ensembles that followed. It proved you don’t need to be young to shatter menswear’s norms.

Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kristen Stewart: 4
When you have a contract with a fashion brand it at times can be limiting, but Kristen Stewart proved in this ultra mini tuxedo ensemble that you can be influential while still be an ambassador. The smokey eye and the side parted hair style give it a punk edge.

Zoë Kravitz
Zoë Kravitz Courtesy of Sipa USA

Zoë Kravitz: 5

She’s an Olympic-level red carpet star. This strapless black dress with cat-shaped bust is the ideal red carpet look for Catwoman, without being costumey. That flat ringlet makes it timeless.

Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X Bryan Bedder/Variety

Lil Nas X: 4

When Iman wore the Harris Reed head-turning gown at the Met, it was a huge moment. But then Lil Nas created an homage to her and made it his own with this look, pushing the envelope even further. 

Christine Baranski
Christine Baranski Lexie Moreland/WWD

Christine Baranski: 5

The theatrics of a Thom Browne design are always showstopping, and when combined with the legendary actress Christine Braranski, it was a highlight of the Met red carpet. The woman’s interpretation of men’s white tie feels like a refreshed take on women in menswear dressing, and the bustier over the suit shirt is cool. 

