WWD Report Card: The Best and Worst of the Oscars 2023

Rihanna: 5

Rihanna Lexie Moreland/WWD

She is a master of red-carpet fashion and her latest fashion mark has been her redefinition of maternity wear. This black leather and sheer fabric gown by Alaïa is memorable and innovative. The harness-like bra top is balanced by the soft hairstyle and the romantic skirt trail.

Pedro Pascal: 4

Pedro Pascal Lexie Moreland/WWD

Social media’s latest daddy didn’t disappoint with this sharply constructed suit and high-neck white shirt. The minimalist look and lack of necktie action gave him a modern twist without coming across as a fashion victim. But his thick-framed retro reading glasses were missed.

Cate Blanchett: 3

Cate Blanchett Lexie Moreland/WWD

Another seasoned red-carpet professional opted for a strong-shouldered-Greek-statue-come-to-life look. The blue silky top had a theater-curtain feel that didn’t help the effort but the long black trail balanced the shoulder proportion. A completely slicked-back hairstyle would have been more successful.

Paul Mescal: 5

Paul Mescal Gilbert Flores/Variety

Probably the best dressed man on this year’s champagne carpet wore a ’70s-inspired tux. The retro proportions were perfectly tailored to his body and the red flower boutonniere gave a touch of chic to the look. But it was his so-tacky-yet-so-great subtle mullet hairstyle that sealed the deal.

Lady Gaga: 4

Lady Gaga Lexie Moreland/WWD

This is a very fresh-from-the runway look. This Versace number debuted only three days before at the brand’s show in Los Angeles. The black corseted sheer top with low-rise full skirt fitted the singer perfectly and the vampy hair and makeup were the perfect pairing.

Michael B Jordan: 4.5

Michael B Jordan Lexie Moreland/WWD

This formfitting double-breasted tuxedo was the ideal choice for the actor. The slim waist and soft shoulder construction played well with his athletic proportions, making the look modern yet timeless. And the fine jewelry pins were a nice touch.

Dwayne Johnson: 2

Dwayne Johnson Gilbert Flores/Variety

This is what fashion nightmares are made of. The double-breasted silk smoking jacket was very “honeymoon suite at a Niagara Falls motel.” Risk taking is great, but maybe a cream-colored silk jacket would have gotten the point across without the negatives.

Malala: 5

Malala Lexie Moreland/WWD

Metallic gowns were one of the biggest trends of the night and this beautiful hooded style with a strong shoulder and side waist detail exuded old Hollywood glamour while empowering the renowned Nobel prize winner.