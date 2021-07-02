The BET Awards, held in person in Los Angeles on Sunday, brought throwback fantasy courtesy of Zendaya and runway perfection on Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X in Richard Quinn: 5

What’s amazing about this Richard Quinn look is he’s taking British grandmother wallpaper and mixing it with a ’70s rock-‘n’-roll vibe — with a hint of lace — resulting in what feels like a new take on a Prince outfit. Lil Nas X continues to be a fashion star to watch, and is easily the night’s best dressed.

Zendaya in vintage Versace: 5

This 2003 Versace gown is an homage to Beyoncé. The dress, worn by Beyoncé for her first duet performance of “Crazy in Love” with Jay-Z, must be respected — and Zendaya does it right. The minimal hair and makeup and lack of big jewelry keep the focus on this show-stopping dress. Petition for more archival moments, please!

Queen Latifah in Thom Browne: 2

This is a red carpet attempt at a Judge Judy look. The black and white combo, although chic and elegant, are too close to costume when used in cape-like proportions.

Taraji P. Henson in Versace: 4

One thing is for sure, this is dramatic. Henson is channeling mermaid beach-like vibes with the super long hair and sarong-like skirt silhouette. The graphic design is uber flattering and fun — and who doesn’t love a beach holiday vibe?

Lil’ Kim in Dolce & Gabbana: 3.5

The hip-hop queen remains a risk taker with this mini suit and morning coat. Things become a little tricky with the never-ending high-heeled strap sandal and necklace explosion. Everything is still fun and games, though, because Lil’ Kim can do no wrong.

Megan Thee Stallion in Jean Paul Gaultier: 4

This custom gown is rooted in Gaultier signatures, starting with the cone bra — made famous by Madonna’s “Blonde Ambition” tour — and continuing with the triangular bra strap, bejeweled here. The side slit opening is no joke, but Meg’s star quality makes it look like the easiest thing in the world to wear.

Andra Day in Rosie Assoulin: 4

We love this blush pink, summer-ready gown with light pink floral detailing. The spaghetti strap bodice design, together with the substantial ruffle, make the dress young and fun.

Issa Rae in Balmain: 4

We love an ’80s power suit moment, and Rae delivered a glammed-up evening take in this Balmain number. The exaggerated shoulder and high pony dialed up the glam effect. The red square clutch sweetens the result.

Migos in Bottega Veneta: 3.5

The two leather ensembles are wonderful bookends to the center look, featuring the house’s trademark green coloring, plus the statement zippers. Their signature bling helps make the individual outfits cohesive as a group look.