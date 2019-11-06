Rosalía, Nicole Kidman, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Cynthia Erivo

Best and worst of the week:

Dakota Johnson: B+

Dakota Johnson23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Press Room, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Saint Laurent Same Outfit as catwalk model *10421944bz

Dakota Johnson  Shutterstock

She does the sequined tuxedo look very well. The smoky eye, pulled-back hair and black nails are sexy yet timeless. The denim-friendly belt feels out of place, though.

Rosalía: C+

Rosalia26th MTV EMA, Fashion Highlights, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Balmain Same Outfit as catwalk model *10425318cx

Rosalía  David Fisher/Shutterstock

We’re all about a heritage flamenco allover polka dot — but this falls flat. She’s very successfully modernizing flamenco music, but it doesn’t translate well to clothing in this attempt.

Billie Eilish: B-

Billie EilishLACMA Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019 Wearing Gucci

Billie Eilish  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eilish is known for favoring the slouch, but the pajama fabric here makes it feel too akin to a Snuggie. We are loving the dramatic sunglasses and green roots, though.

Brie Larson: D+

Brie LarsonLACMA Art and Film Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Nov 2019 Wearing Gucci

Brie Larson  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

We hope that this fairy-godmother gown comes with a wand — that way she can turn this dress into something less bippity-boppity-boop.

Nicole Kidman: D

Nicole Kidman23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Loewe Same Outfit as catwalk model *10425306as

Nicole Kidman  Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Is she preparing for the sequel of “The Others?” That’s the only thing that would excuse this ghost-like look.

Laura Dern: C-

Laura Dern23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Markarian

Laura Dern  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Between the beehive and the matriarchal dress, the aggressive cleavage feels confusing. We prefer Dern with a bit more edge — and less body oil.

Dua Lipa: B+

Dua Lipa26th MTV EMA, Fashion Highlights, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Dion Lee Same Outfit as catwalk model *10407034ap

Dua Lipa  David Fisher/Shutterstock

She’s unapologetic in this look: the extreme bleached hair pulled back, with the corset and garter, exudes confidence and fierceness. We want to be part of this clique.

Cynthia Erivo: A-

Cynthia Erivo23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Nov 2019 Wearing Versace

Cynthia Erivo  Matt Baron/Shutterstock

There is a major tension between the punkness and prettiness with the hair spikes and the baby pink formfitting gown. The shade of the dress is complimented by the hot pink stiletto — though we would lose the bracelets.

