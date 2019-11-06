Best and worst of the week:

Dakota Johnson: B+

She does the sequined tuxedo look very well. The smoky eye, pulled-back hair and black nails are sexy yet timeless. The denim-friendly belt feels out of place, though.

Rosalía: C+

We’re all about a heritage flamenco allover polka dot — but this falls flat. She’s very successfully modernizing flamenco music, but it doesn’t translate well to clothing in this attempt.

Billie Eilish: B-

Eilish is known for favoring the slouch, but the pajama fabric here makes it feel too akin to a Snuggie. We are loving the dramatic sunglasses and green roots, though.

Brie Larson: D+

We hope that this fairy-godmother gown comes with a wand — that way she can turn this dress into something less bippity-boppity-boop.

Nicole Kidman: D

Is she preparing for the sequel of “The Others?” That’s the only thing that would excuse this ghost-like look.

Laura Dern: C-

Between the beehive and the matriarchal dress, the aggressive cleavage feels confusing. We prefer Dern with a bit more edge — and less body oil.

Dua Lipa: B+

She’s unapologetic in this look: the extreme bleached hair pulled back, with the corset and garter, exudes confidence and fierceness. We want to be part of this clique.

Cynthia Erivo: A-

There is a major tension between the punkness and prettiness with the hair spikes and the baby pink formfitting gown. The shade of the dress is complimented by the hot pink stiletto — though we would lose the bracelets.