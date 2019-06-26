WWD Report Card: In Glam Cowboy We Trust

The best and worst looks from this year’s BET Awards.

Mary J. Blige: B+

This white-and-silver gown with blonde, curly hair is very Grecian goddess on her way to Mykonos for Gay Pride — and we love it.

Rick Ross: C+

This look would be perfect for a wealthy, retired oil tycoon floating about on his yacht. More is more but it’s never enough.

Blac Chyna: C

Blac Chyna as Ivana Trump circa 1995 is priceless. If they ever do a biopic Lifetime documentary, they need to cast her.

Lil Nas X: A-

This gender-fluid, glam cowboy look is everything you’d hope for. It is so wrong that it is so right. It’s purely amazing. He owns it, and it looks great on him.

Offset: B+

The yellow harness and excessive diamonds make him into an S&M-blinged minion — even more fantastic.

Anderson .Paak: C

The all-over creative blue camouflage leisure suit fails to do what it’s supposed to, instead making him an eyesore. The whole thing together is too much — if he had paired a different jacket with the pant it would be better.

Ciara: D

The exaggerated horn shoulders and drapey tail would be more fitted for a satanic cult initiation ritual than a red carpet. We are waiting for the flames.

Yara Shahidi: C-

She is an ice skater on a break; she’s just finished her performance and has put on a sweater to warm up. It gets really cold in the ice skating rink — we don’t blame her. Let’s hope she nailed the triple lutz.