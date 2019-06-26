WWD Report Card: In Glam Cowboy We Trust

The best and worst looks from this year’s BET Awards.

Mary J. Blige: B+

Mary J BligeBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Alberta Ferretti same outfit as catwalk model *10110790bi

Mary J. Blige  imageSPACE/Shutterstock

This white-and-silver gown with blonde, curly hair is very Grecian goddess on her way to Mykonos for Gay Pride — and we love it.

Rick Ross: C+

Rick RossBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019

Rick Ross  Broadimage/Shutterstock

This look would be perfect for a wealthy, retired oil tycoon floating about on his yacht. More is more but it’s never enough.

Blac Chyna: C

Blac ChynaBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Bryan Hearns

Blac Chyna  Broadimage/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna as Ivana Trump circa 1995 is priceless. If they ever do a biopic Lifetime documentary, they need to cast her.

Lil Nas X: A-

Lil Nas XBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Pyer Moss

Lil Nas X  Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

This gender-fluid, glam cowboy look is everything you’d hope for. It is so wrong that it is so right. It’s purely amazing. He owns it, and it looks great on him.

Offset: B+

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of MigosBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo of Migos.  Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The yellow harness and excessive diamonds make him into an S&M-blinged minion — even more fantastic.

Anderson .Paak: C

Anderson PaakBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Prada

Anderson .Paak  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The all-over creative blue camouflage leisure suit fails to do what it’s supposed to, instead making him an eyesore. The whole thing together is too much — if he had paired a different jacket with the pant it would be better.

Ciara: D

CiaraBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Jean Paul Gaultier, Shoes by Stuart Weitzman same outfit as Cindy Bruna on the catwalk *10068463k

Ciara  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The exaggerated horn shoulders and drapey tail would be more fitted for a satanic cult initiation ritual than a red carpet. We are waiting for the flames.

Yara Shahidi: C-

Yara ShahidiBET Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2019Wearing Prabal Gurung, Shoes by Christian Louboutin

Yara Shahidi  Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

She is an ice skater on a break; she’s just finished her performance and has put on a sweater to warm up. It gets really cold in the ice skating rink — we don’t blame her. Let’s hope she nailed the triple lutz.

