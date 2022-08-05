×
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

In honor of her new album, a look at Beyoncé's most memorable fashion moments.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Plus Icon
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Michael Buckner/Robert Mora/Gareth Cattermole
Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2003 Robert Mora/Getty Images

House of Deréon days. This floral embroidered bustier and tulle full skirt are giving us Disney princess prom vibes. This was very appropriate for someone her age at the 2003 Golden Globes.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2003 Robert Mora/Getty Images

One of the most known looks of Beyonce’s in the early days. In retrospect, it’s giving renaissance fair vibes — but she gets a pass because again this was very much on trend for the early Aughts, and we should keep in mind that at the time, hot pink trackpants were the hottest item.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2006 Scott Gries/Getty Images

This is a very off-duty Destiny’s Child look. The low-rise cycling denim short and baby T-shirt are unfortunately a regrettable look. With low-rise denim on the way back, take this as a cautionary tale.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

She was at the forefront of the naked dress trend with this Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala. The dress looks as beautiful now as it did then. There is something very cool about the high pony — it was very influential.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2016 Michael Buckner/WWD

This was another showstopper. This Edwardian-meets-latex gown with embellished sleeves is super modern — it’s like a piece of art. The smokey eye with the soft hair is creating yet another contrast.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2017 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

We love the idea of redefining maternitywear. The red sequined floor-sweeping gown is total disco fever, and on a pregnant Beyoncé, the result is really modern and cool.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2019 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

There’s a lot going on with this dress: the high slit, the cleavage cutout, the uneven shoulder, the draping and the gold lamé texture — and frankly, it’s too many elements.

Beyoncé
Beyoncé, 2014 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A white lace formfitting mermaid dress could be a dangerous bridal trifecta. However, we love the curly short bob and red lip, which instantly make this fashion. She looks gorgeous.

