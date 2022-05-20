×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Dior Brings ‘California Couture’ to Dogtown for Men’s Resort 2023 Show

Gucci Is Still Italy’s Most Valuable Brand, According to BrandZ

Salvatore Ferragamo Museum Unveils Exhibition Dedicated to Wanda Ferragamo

WWD Report Card: The Glamour of Cannes Returns!

Elle Fanning, Lori Harvey and more on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Alex Badia
Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch and Julianne
Eva Longoria, Lashana Lynch and Julianne Moore. Vianney Le Caer/Joel C Ryan/AP

The stars are back at Cannes and dressed to the nines.

Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning: 4
This blush Armani Privé gown embellished with crystals is equally Cannes red carpet and Disney princess. The bow hair clip enhances the girly effect, while the formfitting bodice and hip-hugging skirt are very va-va-voom.

Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rebecca Hall: 3.5
First of all, we love the haircut, and the chandelier earrings are the ideal accessories. The multicolored palette and beaded design on this Gucci gown are very glamorous and fun, yet the feathered sleeve detail becomes a little bit of an overkill and reads ice skater.

Lashana Lynch
Lashana Lynch Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lashana Lynch: 3
This column white Fendi couture dress is regal yet the graphic pattern is too close to vintage wallpaper. The dangling earrings are the best accessory for the look, however.

Noomi Rapace
Noomi Rapace Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Noomi Rapace: 4
A draped white gown can easily feel like a toga, yet this Dior couture version is very wearable and glamorous. The tussled hair and red lip turn up the chic volume of the effort. It’s classic Cannes.

Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Rossy de Palma: 4.5
It’s undeniable that de Palma is one of a kind. This Saint Laurent tuxedo dress with platform heels and red leather gloves is the ideal choice for the actress. She can do no wrong.

Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lori Harvey: 4
It’s Grace Kelly in “To Catch a Thief.” The light yellow full skirt gown by Alexandre Vauthier is the quintessential choice for May in France at Cannes. The pulled-back hair and a statement diamond necklace are breathtaking.

Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Julianne Moore: 5
This fashion veteran flexed her style muscle with this low-neck satin black Bottega Veneta gown. She looks modern and chic while the emerald and diamond collar Bulgari necklace elevates the relatively simple dress — it’s a piece of art.

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Eva Longoria: 3
The choker went back out of style a few years ago and it isn’t missed. Longoria’s hair and makeup are on point with the slipdress; the transparencies and embellishments give depth to the effort.

