WWD Report Card: Carrie Bradshaw of Then and Now

Carrie Bradshaw’s style moments, from “Sex and the City” to “And Just Like That.”

This is the definition of the little black dress — and this one fits her to perfection. The minimal clean lines and strapless neckline scream early Aughts, and the sex appeal is palpable. The infamous naked dress might be the most remembered of this school of thought, but this black number has a timeless appeal.

Casual Carrie was another fashion pillar that defined the character. The loose pigtails give the overall look a girlish feel, while the name-plate necklace, one of her most defining and versatile accessories of the show, always created that low-meets-high fashion tension she’s known for. When paying close attention, the casual outerwear piece might not be so casual, as seen in the Missoni print detail.

Another go-to for Carrie was always a flowy transitional outerwear piece and full skirt. Here, the crop top makes it young and trendy while the floral gives grandma vibes. The result is effortless cool. The attention to detail was always there: the brown paper bag, a New York staple, is the ideal nonfashion accessory.

Another renowned moment is this floral print bodycon dress, which was very of the moment. The floral print became one of her signatures, and of course the undone curls are perfect — very la dolce vita, New York City style.

This is one of the reboot looks that feels the most new. The gingham skirt with corset waist is still very form-fitting, yet due to the volume it feels more grown up — especially when mixed with the cardigan and the T. However, the platform stilettos bring it back to Carrie’s love for life in heels.

Carrie always dresses for the occasion with fashion in mind. The ’50s-inspired funeral look is very continental, appropriate, and the fascinator adds the necessary drama.

Nothing is more Carrie Bradshaw than a tutu on the streets of New York. The longer hem is an updated take on the now famous opening-credits look. Of everything we’ve seen in the reboot, the striped top and white booties — and purple sequined baguette bag — are the most Carrie Bradshaw.

This kind of suit and tie is very Julia Roberts — but the primary bold colors and polka dot shirt are an amplified take on men’s wear dressing that, yet again, feels true to the core of her fashion identity.