From blazers times three to face-covering Richard Quinn, ranking the standout out-and-about fashion looks of the month.

Rita Ora: D

She’s playing female Lucifer in a holiday school play with this all-red ensemble. Though we enjoy the pleather matching gloves and beret, the kink factor gets lost.

Irina Shayk: B

This Nineties, naughty schoolgirl look is not the most flattering on her, but the concept behind it is very enjoyable. Especially the combat boots with the Versace handbag.

Naomi Campbell: B+

Naomi Campbell knows exactly how to put a look together. From the sparkly blouse to the leather skirt and statement fine jewelry, she looks great — our only concern is, where is her Dorian Gray portrait?

Cardi B: B-

If you Wikipedia “fashion victim,” this should be the picture that goes with it. But when you’re told that the woman behind the mask is Cardi B, the affectation lessens.

Bella Hadid: D

There are too many things happening. The Palm Beach country club queen blazer and matching Pepto-Bismol blouse feels completely out of place with the combat boot, mom jean and Yankees hat. The art of the mismatch didn’t pan out here.

Kaia Gerber: B+

She’s totally dressing her age. The boxy blazer, black jeans and Converse make a very relatable and cute outfit, without compromising the uber-chic, cool factor.

Gigi Hadid: C-

It is clear that preppy is having a big comeback. But the plaid blazer and turtleneck are matronly on her. The unbuttoned effect of the jeans, instead of a design embellishment, looks like a wardrobe malfunction.

Kate Moss: B+

This is maybe not the best outfit she has ever worn, but she still is the queen of cool, and she’s making this work. The long leopard gown screams of Bravo’s Housewives, but on Moss it’s British cool.