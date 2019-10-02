Cardi B, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Rita Ora

Cardi B, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and Rita Ora

From blazers times three to face-covering Richard Quinn, ranking the standout out-and-about fashion looks of the month.

Rita Ora: D

Rita OraRita Ora out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2019

She’s playing female Lucifer in a holiday school play with this all-red ensemble. Though we enjoy the pleather matching gloves and beret, the kink factor gets lost.

Irina Shayk: B

Irina Shayk goes shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique on Via Monte NapoleoneIrina Shayk out and about, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 19 Sep 2019Wearing Versace

This Nineties, naughty schoolgirl look is not the most flattering on her, but the concept behind it is very enjoyable. Especially the combat boots with the Versace handbag.

Naomi Campbell: B+

Naomi Campbell out and about in Central LondonLove Magazine Party, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2020, London Fashion Week, UK - 16 Sep 2019Wearing Burberry Same Outfit as catwalk model *10107651cf

Naomi Campbell knows exactly how to put a look together. From the sparkly blouse to the leather skirt and statement fine jewelry, she looks great — our only concern is, where is her Dorian Gray portrait?

Cardi B: B-

Cardi B wearing Richard Quinn at the Eiffel TowerCardi B out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Sep 2019Wearing Richard Quinn Same Outfit as catwalk model *10107685at

If you Wikipedia “fashion victim,” this should be the picture that goes with it. But when you’re told that the woman behind the mask is Cardi B, the affectation lessens.

Bella Hadid: D

Bella HadidBella Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2019

There are too many things happening. The Palm Beach country club queen blazer and matching Pepto-Bismol blouse feels completely out of place with the combat boot, mom jean and Yankees hat. The art of the mismatch didn’t pan out here.

Kaia Gerber: B+

Kaia Gerber riding around on a scooterKaia Gerber out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 30 Sep 2019

She’s totally dressing her age. The boxy blazer, black jeans and Converse make a very relatable and cute outfit, without compromising the uber-chic, cool factor.

Gigi Hadid: C-

Gigi HadidGigi Hadid out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 27 Sep 2019

It is clear that preppy is having a big comeback. But the plaid blazer and turtleneck are matronly on her. The unbuttoned effect of the jeans, instead of a design embellishment, looks like a wardrobe malfunction.

Kate Moss: B+

Kate Moss seen at the Crillon HotelKate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 23 Sep 2019

This is maybe not the best outfit she has ever worn, but she still is the queen of cool, and she’s making this work. The long leopard gown screams of Bravo’s Housewives, but on Moss it’s British cool.

