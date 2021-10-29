WWD Report Card: Celebrities Do Halloween

The best and not-so-great of the celebrity Halloween costume archive.

Kim Kardashian West as Cher: 2

Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian in Los Angeles, 2017 zz/GOTPAP/STAR MAX/IPx

Cher is obviously one of the biggest fashion icons of our era, and it’s no secret that Kim admires the legend’s style. Unfortunately, this effort feels a little flat, taking into account the multitude of memorable moments she could have drawn from.

Cardi B as Cruella: 3.5

Cardi B at House of Yes, 2017 Donald Traill/Invision/AP

The original Cruella was introduced in 1961 and has remained a cultural fixture ever since. Cardi’s interpretation nails the over-the-top glamour of the character, with some of the era’s vintage classic items. She makes it her own with the platform boot and corset.

Heidi Klum: 5

Heidi Klum at Lavo, 2015 XPX/STAR MAX/IPx

Halloween queen Heidi Klum outdoes herself with this Jessica Rabbit costume, in which she is totally unrecognizable. From the prosthetics to the makeup and the dress, the cartoon comes to life in a remarkable way. Roger Rabbit would be equally in love.

Emily Ratajkowski as Marge Simpson: 4

Emily Ratajkowski at Lavo, 2015 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Before Balenciaga and the Simpsons, there was Emily Ratajkowski and Marge. EmRata’s interpretation includes the legendary blue sky high hair, red pearls and matching shoes. She makes Marge’s signature green dress more party ready in a minidress version, without compromising the character’s costume.

Heidi Klum as Human Body: 4

Heidi Klum at TAO nightclub, 2011 SIPA USA/SIPA/AP

From the elaborate makeup to the graphic bodysuit, Heidi takes biology class to the red carpet with enough gross factor to make it yet another very creative Halloween costume. The platform boots prove that even as a corpse, Heidi still rocks a heel.

Liza Minnelli: 5

Liza Minelli and designer Halston at the Century Paramount Hotel, 1988 Thomas Iannaccone/WWD

There is something about old Halloween parties that feel way more glamorous. You can’t go wrong with black tie and party dresses — also, the chic factor of Halston and Liza Minnelli, plus the Venetian mask — are hard to beat. Maybe it’s time for another masquerade ball?

Lupita Nyong’o: 5

Lupita Nyong’o at Lavo, 2018 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

This is how you nail a costume. She looks like she walked directly off of the set — including with the car phone. Lupita has proven before that she has a gift for fashion, and her attention to detail and costume creation is another result of that.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as Gomez and Morticia Addams: 5

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, 2018 Sophie Turner/Instagram

This is chic and spooky at the same time. Joe as Gomez plus hand is very cinematic, but Sophie steals the show as Morticia. She has it all: sexy, comical, beautiful, haunting. What more could you want from Halloween?