But when she wears Off-White like this

And Vetements like that

We just have to admit

That it’s all coming back to us.

B+: This cropped feathery look is a bit reminiscent of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the short silhouette and natural hair make it work. Loving the metallic accessories.

A-: She’s dressed like a teenage girl with a great sense of humor. This look is not only flattering on her, but the comedic element with the play of the “I Love Paris Hilton” T-shirt, together with the iconic Heart of the Ocean necklace, shows that Dion is in on the joke.

D: This is our least favorite look of the week. It looks like she has taken drapes and made it into a dress. Maybe more appropriate for a sequel to “Beauty and the Beast.”

B+: The visual effects and the futuristic elements of the design really transform her and show that she can really pull off high fashion. The slick hair and red eyeshadow are the perfect compliment.

C: This killer “La Femme Nikita” take feels forced on Dion. Losing the leather gloves would help her, but a bright color always looks best on her.

B: This is very much like when Carrie Bradshaw goes to Paris in the movie version. The fact that she doesn’t take herself too seriously helps.

A: She looks amazing in this. What better way of beating the couture week heat wave than in a one-piece bathing suit with matching blazer? This look is so outrageous that a celebrity would wear this on the street — and she’s totally getting away with it.

C+: Dare we say this is a little bit boring? It’s very Chanel, but after everything else it feels a little flat. Ms. Dion has spoiled us.