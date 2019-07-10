Celine Dion in various looks.

But when she wears Off-White like this
And Vetements like that
We just have to admit
That it’s all coming back to us.

Celine Dion in the front rowValentino show, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2019 Wearing Valentino

Celine Dion at Valentino.  David Fisher/Shutterstock

B+: This cropped feathery look is a bit reminiscent of “Dancing With the Stars,” but the short silhouette and natural hair make it work. Loving the metallic accessories.

Celine Dion leaving her HotelCeline Dion out and about, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 03 Jul 2019Wearing Vetements

Celine Dion out and about in Vetements.  Mohammed Mosteghanemi/Shutterstock

A-: She’s dressed like a teenage girl with a great sense of humor. This look is not only flattering on her, but the comedic element with the play of the “I Love Paris Hilton” T-shirt, together with the iconic Heart of the Ocean necklace, shows that Dion is in on the joke.

Celine Dion in the front rowAlexandre Vauthier show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 02 Jul 2019Wearing Alexandre Vauthier Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *10068429u

Celine Dion at Alexandre Vauthier.  David Fisher/Shutterstock

D: This is our least favorite look of the week. It looks like she has taken drapes and made it into a dress. Maybe more appropriate for a sequel to “Beauty and the Beast.”

Celine Dion in the front rowIris van Herpen show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 01 Jul 2019Wearing Iris Van Herpen Same Outfit as catwalk model *10068358g

Celine Dion at Iris van Herpen.  Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

B+: The visual effects and the futuristic elements of the design really transform her and show that she can really pull off high fashion. The slick hair and red eyeshadow are the perfect compliment.

Celine DionSchiaparelli show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2019, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 01 Jul 2019Wearing Schiaparelli

Celine Dion at Schiaparelli.  Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

C: This killer “La Femme Nikita” take feels forced on Dion. Losing the leather gloves would help her, but a bright color always looks best on her.

Celine Dion Leaves Hotel RitzCeline Dion out and about, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 30 Jun 2019Wearing Ronald Van Der Kemp

Celine Dion out and about in Ronald van der Kemp.  Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/Shutterstock

B: This is very much like when Carrie Bradshaw goes to Paris in the movie version. The fact that she doesn’t take herself too seriously helps.

Celine DionCeline Dion out and about, Paris, France - 29 Jun 2019Wearing Off-White Same Outfit as catwalk model Gigi Hadid *10311790i

Celine Dion out and about in Off-White.  Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

A: She looks amazing in this. What better way of beating the couture week heat wave than in a one-piece bathing suit with matching blazer? This look is so outrageous that a celebrity would wear this on the street — and she’s totally getting away with it.

 

Celine DionCeline Dion out and about, Paris, France - 27 Jun 2019Wearing Chanel same outfit as catwalk model *9908219bu and Rainey Qualley

Celine Dion out and about in Chanel.  Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

C+: Dare we say this is a little bit boring? It’s very Chanel, but after everything else it feels a little flat. Ms. Dion has spoiled us.

