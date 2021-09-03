WWD Report Card: Fashion Fairy Tale

As “Cinderella” arrives on screens, a look at the fashion moments made memorable by the stars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter.
Billy Porter is probably the coolest fairy godmother to date. He channels the bibbidi bobbidi boo fashion magic in this black-and-white sleek number with a statement wing-like bow and his trademark cape. The use of crystal-like accessories, a nod to the movie, shows off his attention to detail.
There are no rules or boundaries when it comes to Billy Porter’s wardrobe. This hybrid gown-pant ensemble accessorized with leather gloves, platform boots and the biggest wide brim hat we’ve ever seen — and handbag with message — are another day at the office for him.
In this Oscar de la Renta outfit, she is channeling a new take on Cinderella. Out the window is the traditional princess dress and in its place a mullet dress with leather thigh-high boots and edgy glam. She looks powerful and regal.
She does get brownie points for trying things out of the box. The red rose embroidery and black lace play homage to her Cuban heritage; however, the bustier is a bit too much.
Probably one of the most head turning men’s wear moments in Oscars history, this new take on men’s eveningwear is at once classic yet incredibly modern.
The miniskirt dress with the side trail is super dramatic but young and fun at the same time. It feels perfectly pop star.
She knows what she likes: form-fitting dresses with a dramatic volume touch. In this case, the hair could’ve been pulled back to enhance the volume play.
Even before his fairy godmother days, Billy Porter exuded a magical touch. This gold bodysuit with dramatic golden wings and headpiece, inspired by the Egyptian pharaoh, cemented his ability to play with fantasy.