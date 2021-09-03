WWD Report Card: Fashion Fairy Tale

As “Cinderella” arrives on screens, a look at the fashion moments made memorable by the stars Camila Cabello and Billy Porter.

Billy Porter Chris Pizzello/AP

Billy Porter is probably the coolest fairy godmother to date. He channels the bibbidi bobbidi boo fashion magic in this black-and-white sleek number with a statement wing-like bow and his trademark cape. The use of crystal-like accessories, a nod to the movie, shows off his attention to detail.

Billy Porter Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/AP

There are no rules or boundaries when it comes to Billy Porter’s wardrobe. This hybrid gown-pant ensemble accessorized with leather gloves, platform boots and the biggest wide brim hat we’ve ever seen — and handbag with message — are another day at the office for him.

Camila Cabello Chris Pizzello/AP

In this Oscar de la Renta outfit, she is channeling a new take on Cinderella. Out the window is the traditional princess dress and in its place a mullet dress with leather thigh-high boots and edgy glam. She looks powerful and regal.

Camila Cabello zz/KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

She does get brownie points for trying things out of the box. The red rose embroidery and black lace play homage to her Cuban heritage; however, the bustier is a bit too much.

Billy Porter Richard Shotwell/AP

Probably one of the most head turning men’s wear moments in Oscars history, this new take on men’s eveningwear is at once classic yet incredibly modern.

Camila Cabello Evan Agostini/AP

The miniskirt dress with the side trail is super dramatic but young and fun at the same time. It feels perfectly pop star.

Camila Cabello Charles Sykes/AP

She knows what she likes: form-fitting dresses with a dramatic volume touch. In this case, the hair could’ve been pulled back to enhance the volume play.

Billy Porter Anthony Behar/AP

Even before his fairy godmother days, Billy Porter exuded a magical touch. This gold bodysuit with dramatic golden wings and headpiece, inspired by the Egyptian pharaoh, cemented his ability to play with fantasy.