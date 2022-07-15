WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows.

Anne Hathaway Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and North West. Stéphane Feugère/WWD

This looks like an updated Addams family with Kris Jenner as Gomez, Kim Kardashian as Morticia and North West as Wednesday. Jokes aside, this interpretation of the Madonna Gaultier runway look that Kim is wearing feels a bit forced. But she gets kudos for the smart reference. For Jenner, sure, blue stripes are signatures of the l’enfant terrible designer, but when mixed with the pointy shoulder and big sunglasses, the result becomes overwhelming. North is the best of the bunch: her channeling of Lisa Bonet’s early ’90s looks is on point.

Hunter Schafer Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Schiaparelli can do no wrong, and Hunter Schafer is the ideal canvas for the creativity of Daniel Roseberry. The balance between the black minidress and the head turning accessories is perfection. The dress is definitely a must have.

Steve and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Steve Harvey wasn’t on our bingo card for couture front row guests, but he delivers. The textured brown suit with peak lapel and matching silk shirt is not only chic and fashion-y but flattering on him.

Zoey Deutch Stéphane Feugère/WWD

This bandeau top and floor sweeping skirt will go down in history as a very 2022 look. A statement earring would’ve added a touch of bling, but otherwise this is a great look on her.

Nicole Kidman Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

Nothing feels more spring couture than the foiled Balenciaga Nicole Kidman look. This sequined black minidress with train feels less exciting; Kidman is still fashion royalty so a lot is expected of her. A pair of aggressive Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses would’ve turned this into a mega look.