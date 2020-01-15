The best and worst from the awards circuit this week:

Zendaya: A –

This glam warrior meets Wonder Woman look is playing directly to the fashion crowd — and the crowd loves. This outfit is not an easy beast to tame, but Zendaya is up for the challenge.

Jennifer Lopez: B+

She might have been snubbed by the Academy, but at least she looks like her own Oscar in this fitted golden column dress. Statuesque works well on her — we only wish the Academy would agree.

Cynthia Erivo: C-

Erivo is overpowered by this big volume gown. The tile pattern is better left for a Roman palazzo. You cannot do volume, print, trail, sleeves and statement accessories all at once.

Charlize Theron: B

Theron always looks great in a Golden Era Hollywood glam look. But the unfortunate blazer she seems to have grabbed on her way out of the house dilutes the effect and doesn’t really work. And the hair — she looks like a wet cat.

Andrew Scott: D

He looks like a strange red popsicle. The pants are so fitted, we’re getting matador vibes. And the clunky shoe is not helping.

Olivia Wilde: A-

The shorter hem really makes this into the perfect dress for her. The fact that there are pockets, too, make this very wearable, fun and playful. The pulled-back hair and simple shoes keep things digestible. There is something less formal about this that translates into cool.

Milo Ventimiglia: A-

This chic camel color smoking blazer is an excellent example of how to reinvent traditional black tie. The form-fitting silhouette and fitted pant help make this youthful, while the button stops keep the evening quotient high.

Saoirse Ronan: C-

Someone took their grandmothers bedskirt and is wearing it on the red carpet. The high neck, the volume, and the print are not really working on her — and her effort to keep it cool with the yellow nail falls flat.